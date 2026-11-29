President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reminded House Speaker Faustino Dy and Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian to consider the 'Christmas spirit' as they finalize the P7.2-trillion 2027 national budget. The comment was made during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Malacañang Palace attended by celebrities and politicians.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued a lighthearted yet pointed reminder to legislative leaders to keep the "Christmas spirit" in mind as they conclude their work on the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for the year 2027.

This remark was delivered on Saturday during the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony held at the Malacañang Palace. The event served as a backdrop for the President to address the ongoing fiscal deliberations of the national legislature. House Speaker Faustino Dy and Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian were both present at the venue. Their attendance highlighted the direct connection between the ceremonial event and the serious legislative work currently underway in the bicameral committee.

Also read Senator Lacson Urges President Marcos to Mediate 2027 Budget Disputes

Marcos Urges Lawmakers To Maintain Christmas Spirit

Addressing the two legislative chiefs, the President noted their immediate return to duty.

"The Speaker and the Senate President have already started their work," Marcos stated. He further clarified their activities in Tagalog, saying, "Nag-bicam na sila ngayon dito.

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" This translates to the statement that the Speaker and the Senate President have already begun their work and are currently holding bicameral conference meetings on-site. The President then directed his attention to the upcoming budget decisions. He urged the lawmakers to remember the spirit of the season when they reach their final conclusions on the national budget.

"Please remember the Christmas spirit... pagka kayo ay nakapag-decide tungkol sa budget," Marcos said in jest. He added that this approach is crucial so that fellow citizens can truly feel the government's efforts on their behalf. Both Dy and Gatchalian were caught laughing at the President's remarks. The reaction from the legislative leaders indicated an appreciation for the President's attempt to lighten the mood amidst heavy legislative responsibilities.

Marcos continued to emphasize the importance of sustained effort from government officials. He reflected on the need for leaders to work diligently so that the public can rest.

Legislative Leaders Resume Budget Deliberations

"I was just thinking that we should not take a break so that everyone else can take a break. I think that's what we should remember," added Marcos. This comment underscored his expectation for continuous service from those in power. The Senate has recently resumed its deliberations on the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027.

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This marks a critical phase in the legislative process as the upper house reviews and debates the fiscal plan. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives passed its version of the budget back in October. The lower house has already completed its portion of the legislative requirement for the annual appropriations. No final date has been set for the conclusion of the bicameral conference committee's work.

Celebrities Attend Malacañang Christmas Tree Lighting

The timeline for reconciling the versions passed by both houses remains open as negotiations continue. The Christmas tree lighting event featured musical performances by notable celebrities. Performers included Martin Nievera, Christian Bautista, Mark Bautista, and Sofronio Vasquez. Kris Aquino was also present at the gathering.

She joined her son, Bimby, as co-hosts for last Saturday's event, adding to the star-studded nature of the Malacañang celebration. The combination of high-profile entertainment and political discourse highlighted the dual nature of the event. It served both as a festive celebration and a platform for presidential engagement with legislative leaders.