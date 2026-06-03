Marcos Reaffirms Commitment to LGBTQIA+ Equality During Pride Month

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterates government support for LGBTQIA+ rights, emphasizing equal protection and inclusivity during Pride Month celebrations.

The streets of Manila were filled with vibrant colors during the Manila Summer Pride 2026 on April 25, 2026, as members of the LGBTQ+ community, allies, and local officials gathered for the annual parade to demonstrate support for equality, self-expression, and inclusivity.

The event, captured by photographer Rovie Dane Francisco, highlighted the ongoing struggle for recognition and rights in the country. This celebration aligns with the broader global observance of Pride Month, which commemorates the Stonewall Riots of June 1969-a pivotal moment that sparked the modern movement for LGBTQ+ rights. On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed the government's pledge for equality and inclusion for all Filipinos.

In his message for Pride Month, the president emphasized that no Filipino should feel invisible or discriminated against because of who they are or whom they love. He stressed that inclusion must go beyond words and be reflected in public policies, institutions, and daily actions. Marcos recognized the contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community through leadership, public service, and various professions, stating that overlooking these contributions denies an essential part of the Filipino story.

The President also honored the courage of past generations who fought for broader recognition, safety, and equality. Despite the Philippines being noted as one of the more progressive Asian nations for LGBTQIA+ individuals, advocates continue to push for the passage of anti-discrimination laws and stronger legal protections. Marcos called on Filipinos to continue moving forward with compassion, respect, and courage, extending wishes for a meaningful and inspiring Pride Month celebration





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