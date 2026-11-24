President Marcos joined tennis star Alex Eala at her Pasig homecoming, honoring her achievements and urging a renewed focus on school sports to develop future athletes.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined tennis star Alex Eala at her homecoming event at Pasig Central Elementary School on Tuesday, where he stressed the need to bring sports back to schools to nurture the next generation of Filipino athletes.

The government, through the Department of Education, is working to strengthen sports activities in schools, ensuring students engage in at least two hours of physical activity every week, Marcos said. We need to bring sports back to our youth. All children, even if they are not champions, even if they do not compete, even if they are not varsity athletes, all of our students should be playing at least some kind of sport, Marcos said in Filipino during his speech.

Also read Alex Eala Receives Gawad Sulo Award at Pasig Homecoming After Career-High Season

Marcos noted that his administration and the Philippine Sports Commission, along with DepEd, are working to revitalize school athletics, expand the Batang Pinoy Games, sustain support for the Palarong Pambansa, and upgrade sports facilities nationwide. He also stressed the need for children to be physically active, as most of the youth are glued to their screens.

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Marcos Revitalizes School Sports

Apart from injury, everything about sport teaches you good lessons, it teaches you discipline, it teaches you camaraderie, it teaches you grace, Marcos said, adding that those values carry over into lifelong success long after an athlete's competitive days end. Speaking at the event, Marcos told Eala, We are not only proud of you, you remind Filipinos to be proud to be Pinoy, just like Hidilyn Diaz, just like EJ Obiena.

Olympic gold medalist weightlifter Diaz and former world No. 2 pole vaulter Obiena were also present. Pagka may kausap kaming hindi Pilipino, Ayan ang mga Pilipino. Akala ninyo kayo lang ang magaling? Magagaling din ang Pinoy, and you make us proud to be Filipino, he added.

When we talk to foreigners we say, Look at Filipinos. You thought you are the only ones who excel? Filipinos also excel, and Alex you make us proud to be Filipino. Marcos also led the ceremonial serve at the venue's indoor tennis court, where he gamely engaged Eala, the No. 15 tennis player in the world, in a few friendly rallies that delighted the crowd.

Eala Celebrates Homecoming in Pasig

The President also pointed out that there is grace in playing sports. Other than injury, everything about sports teaches you good lessons, teaches you discipline, teaches you camaraderie, teaches you grace, Marcos said. Why grace? Kapag hindi ka nanalo, puwede mo pa rin lapitan yung nakatalo sa iyo and say congratulation na hindi ka nagagalit, hindi ka napipikon.

If you don't win, you can still approach the person who won against you and say congratulations, where you're not angry or upset. Marcos first feted the 21-year-old Eala following her historic fourth-round appearance at Wimbledon last July, conferring the lefty netter with a Presidential Citation. Marcos as well as Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara played with Eala on a makeshift tennis court at the Eusebio Gym to the delight of the crowd.

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Marcos struggled, especially with serving, but Angara held his own and even scored against Eala. Eala, who also held a short sports clinic for select students of Pasig Central Elementary School, said it makes her emotional to return to Pasig where it all began for her. It is super special to be back here in Pasig. This is where I grew up playing, said Eala.

When I was six years old I was already joining Milo tournaments and my first trophy ever was a Milo tournament. It is very emotional to come back here in Pasig along with my champion family.

Angara Praises Eala Academic Balance

Meanwhile, Angara urged the youth to be like Eala, who not only excels in sports but also finished her education. Gayahin natin si Alex Eala na hindi lang magaling on court, magaling din off court dahil alam ko masipag siya mag-aaral kaya naka-graduate siya, kahit na homeschooling siya, binibigyan niya ng oras ang pag-aaral niya despite all the demands of her professional career.

Be like Alex Eala who is not only good on the court but off the court as well. I know she studies hard that is why she graduated, even though she is homeschooled, she makes time for her studies despite all the demands of her professional career. Angara explained that it is important for athletes to also finish their studies in order to prepare better for their retirement. Angara said the award recognizes individuals with outstanding achievements.

It is really symbolic for Alex because Alex has already done so much for the country by just being Alex Eala and by being an excellent ambassador. So kapag mismong kausap na niya ang mga Pilipino on Filipino soil and encouraging them to play tennis, it is very hard to overstate yung impact nu'n, grabe. So when she talks to Filipinos on Filipino soil and encourages them to play tennis, it is very hard to overstate the impact of that.