Marcos appoints Rodil Zalameda as 28th Chief Justice

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda as the new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, replacing Alexander Gesmundo who retires on November 6. Zalameda will serve until August 2033.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda as the new Supreme Court chief justice, replacing Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo who retires on November 6.

Rodil Zalameda Chief Justice Appointment

Zalameda will be the 28th Chief Justice and will serve for seven years, or until August 2033, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70. He will head the judiciary and all courts in the country, tasked to steer the judiciary's direction along with the 14 associate justices. Zalameda was appointed as SC associate justice by then President Rodrigo Duterte on August 6, 2019.

Also read Marcos to name next chief justice this week

Prior to this, he was an associate justice of the Court of Appeals for 11 years and served as chairperson of its 17th Division. He practiced law from 1990 to 1995, and in 1995 he became a public prosecutor. Seven years later, in 2002, he became Mandaluyong's City Prosecutor. After passing the Bar Examinations in 1988, he worked as a branch clerk in Makati City Regional Trial Court.

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Zalameda obtained his Bachelor of Laws Degree from the Ateneo de Manila University in 1987 and passed the Bar Examinations in 1988. He earned his secondary education from the University of the East Caloocan in 1979 and his Bachelor of Arts major in Political Science from UE Manila in 1983. Like Gesmundo, he earned his law degree from Ateneo de Manila University and was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Utopia.

He was an academic scholar and dean's lister, and served as associate editor of a publication. He bypassed Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the second most senior SC justice since May 2022, and Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa. Other contenders for the SC chief justice post were Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao and Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez. Then-president Benigno Aquino III appointed Leonen to the High Court.

Key Court Rulings By Zalameda

Zalameda has a history of significant rulings. These include acquitting Imelda Marcos of graft charges. The 50-page decision, which had the concurrence of 1st Division members, overturned the Sandiganbayan's November 2018 decision that convicted the 97-year-old former first lady of seven counts of graft. He also defined red-tagging in the Deduro v.

Vinoya ruling in 2024. Though it was far from justice, activists said the ruling gave them a fighting chance against state attacks because the High Court acknowledged red-tagging as a likely precursor to abduction or extrajudicial killing, and being associated with communists makes a person a target of vigilantes, paramilitary groups, or even state agents. He also ruled on a transfer case, saying the transfer was unconstitutional, but the government may nonetheless be considered to have acted in good faith.

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During his Judicial and Bar Council interviews, Zalameda said his top priorities as chief justice would be building more courthouses to address delays in solving cases, investing in more technology, and improving the benefits of judiciary employees. The judiciary must also confront delays that continue to burden litigants, he said. I recognize that not all cases require the same amount of time and effort.

Priorities And Judicial Collegiality

We must consider their nature and complexity, the number of parties and witnesses, the volume of evidence, the length of proceedings, and the issues that must be resolved, said Zalameda. As an aspiring chief justice, Zalameda said he strongly believes in separation of powers among the branches of government. He said that he is a follower of the Constitution and of his conscience. Collegiality does not mean the absence of disagreement.

It means we can disagree without becoming disagreeable, and remain, after the debate and the vote, members of one Court serving one Constitution. This is the kind of collegiality I hope to strengthen - one built on mutual respect, professional trust, and a shared commitment to the institution, said Zalameda. Collegiality within the High Court is an important virtue after years of turbulence brought by the ouster of two chief justices: Renato Corona and another.

The chief justice heads the Supreme Court but does not exercise all its powers independently. Decisions on cases are made by the Court, sitting en banc or in divisions, in accordance with the Constitution and applicable rules.