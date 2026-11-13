Marcos appoints COA chair Cordoba as new Supreme Court associate justice, replaces Lazaro-Javier

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Commission on Audit chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba as the new Supreme Court associate justice, succeeding Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier who retires on November 16, 2026.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Commission on Audit chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba as the new Supreme Court associate justice, Malacañang announced Friday. Cordoba will succeed Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, who will retire on November 16, 2026.

The appointment is among the latest batch of leadership changes under the Marcos administration. Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said Marcos has yet to announce the official who will replace Cordoba as COA chairperson. Castro said the President is designating officials to other government agencies because he sees their potential in their new offices. Nakikita ng Pangulo sino yung mga taong nararapat na makasama at manatili sa administrasyon.

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Palace Explains Strategic Leadership Rotations

Nakikita niya kung ano yung kanilang mga potensyal. Nakitaan niya ng kagalingan so ilalagay niya sa mga pwesto na mas kakailanganin pa ang kanilang galing, she said in a press briefing. Kapag ang isang leader o isang head ng agency ay nailipat sa ibang ahensya, hindi ibig sabihin na siya nawala ng tiwala dahil mas lalong pagpupursigihan nung na-appoint sa bagong posisyon na dapat siya pang ipakita ang kanyang kagalingan, she added.

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During his time at COA, the agency submitted at least 50 fraud audit reports to the Office of the Ombudsman and the Independent Commission for Infrastructure. He also institutionalized GPS-based geotagging of all government infrastructure projects nationwide to ensure proper verification of project status. Cordoba obtained his bachelor of arts in economics in 1992 and juris doctor in 1996 at the Ateneo de Manila University.

He passed the Bar in 1997 and before working in the government in 2001, Cordoba practiced law in a private law firm and has worked as a tax lawyer. Cordoba also served as external auditor of the International Labour Organization and the World Trade Organization. He became the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Supreme Audit Institutions for 2024 and 2025. Cordoba served as commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission under four administrations from 2009 to 2022.

Cordoba Approved Starlink Entry In Record Time

He approved Starlink's entry in a record 30 minutes to bring satellite internet to far-flung communities, and cracked down on text scams and online child sexual abuse material. This year, Cordoba received the Gawad Gat Andres Bonifacio Award, the City of Manila's highest honor. In 2022, Marcos appointed Cordoba as the COA chairperson, replacing Jose Calida. At the time, Cordoba took his oath before Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, a fellow member of the Fraternal Order of Utopia.

Before his COA appointment, Cordoba was the long-time commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission. He held the position from 2009 under former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. It was also under Cordoba's NTC term when the website of alternative news outfit Bulatlat was blocked by the Duterte administration. He was the NTC commissioner when the Duterte government pushed for ABS-CBN's shutdown.

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Rappler Investigation Reveals Cordoba Family Business Ties

A Rappler investigation in 2024 revealed that Cordoba is married to Monica Elena Cordoba, whose family partly owns the commercial fishing company Mercidar Fishing Corporation. The investigation also covered the decision of a Malabon court allowing Mercidar to fish within municipal waters, an area usually designated for small fisherfolk. Before working for the NTC, Cordoba served as an undersecretary at the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs, under the Office of the President.

He also served as a board member of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation. He also had experience in private practice. He worked for Siguion Reyna, Montecillo & Ongsiako Law Offices and auditing giant SGV & Co. The Commission on Appointments confirmed the ad interim appointment of former telecommunications chief Gamaliel Cordoba as the new chairman of the Commission on Audit on November 29, 2022. Cordoba is Marcos' latest appointee to the High Court.

His appointment comes as the Marcos administration continues to implement leadership changes across various government agencies.