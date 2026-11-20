President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he was perplexed by protests against the proposed Pax Silica Initiative, stressing no deal has been signed and that the hub will not host data centers. The US-led project will build a semiconductor hub on 4,000 acres in New Clark City, Tarlac.

SHENZHEN, China - President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Friday admitted he was puzzled by the massive protests staged across the country against the proposed Pax Silica initiative.

Speaking before reporters here, Marcos stressed that there are no specific provisions yet regarding Pax Silica as there was nothing signed yet.

Also read CEAP Publishes Policy Brief on Pax Silica Ahead of Learning Session

"I'm a little bit perplexed by the demonstrations in the Pax Silica because number one, there's no deal yet," Marcos said. "If they are demonstrating against specific provisions, I don't see that's possible, there are no specific provisions. We haven't done it yet," he added. Marcos made the remarks in a press briefing following his attendance at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Shenzhen, China.

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Marcos Denies Data Centers in Pax Silica Hub

He also addressed the protests during the country's hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit. The President said the Pax Silica hub would not host data centers, which critics said would exhaust water supplies in the area where it will be built.

"We have yet to discuss anything. We have not signed anything yet," he said, questioning why some groups oppose the initiative despite not having an agreement yet with the United States. During US President Donald Trump's visit to the Philippines early this week, both Marcos and US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton said there was no deal yet on the initiative.

"No, not on this trip. We are not doing it. We are not covering that on this trip," Marcos said. Announced in April, the Pax Silica initiative is a US-led effort to build a network of allied supply chains for critical technologies and minerals, which the Philippines will host in New Clark City in Tarlac.

Indigenous Communities Face Displacement Threats

The Pax Silica project involves the construction of a semiconductor hub on 4,000 acres of land at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac. Reports showed that indigenous communities in the area may be displaced as their ancestral domain will be covered by the proposed hub. Despite the concerns raised by critics, Marcos maintained that no final agreement has been reached and that specific provisions of the initiative have yet to be discussed.

He reiterated that the government has not signed any deal with the US regarding the project, which is why he finds the protests premature. The President's comments come amid growing public scrutiny over the proposed hub and its potential impact on local communities and water resources in Tarlac. Officials have yet to release detailed plans for the semiconductor hub, including how it will address environmental and social concerns raised by various groups.

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The government has said the initiative is expected to boost the country's semiconductor industry and strengthen supply chains for critical technologies and minerals. However, critics argue that the project could displace indigenous peoples and strain local water supplies, especially if data centers are included in the development. Marcos's statement that the hub will not host data centers seeks to address one of the main concerns raised by opponents of the initiative.

Government Maintains No Binding Agreement Yet

The President also emphasized that the project is still in its early stages and that no binding commitments have been made. He said the government remains open to discussions and will ensure that any agreement will be beneficial to the country. The Pax Silica initiative was announced in April as part of efforts by the US to build a network of allied supply chains for critical technologies and minerals.

The Philippines was chosen as the host of the hub, which will be located in New Clark City in Tarlac. Marcos's remarks in Shenzhen are expected to clarify the government's position on the project amid ongoing protests and criticism. He said he was perplexed by the demonstrations because there is no deal yet and no specific provisions to oppose.

The President's trip to China was for the APEC Summit, where he also witnessed the signing of a free trade deal between the Philippines and Chile. Marcos returned to the Philippines after the summit, where he is expected to continue addressing concerns about the Pax Silica initiative.