President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. praised NAIA's 47th-place ranking in TIME Magazine's inaugural World's Best Major Airports list, calling it progress from its past reputation as the world's worst airport. Marcos also stressed the hotel industry's role in tourism and job creation during the opening of Mandarin Oriental Makati.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday lauded the inclusion of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport ( NAIA) in the inaugural World's Best Airports list of TIME Magazine.

To share an update worth celebrating, we are delighted that the rehabilitated and modernized NAIA, the country's major gateway to Metro Manila, was recently included in TIME Magazine's World's Best Major Airports of 2027, he said during the opening of the Mandarin Oriental Makati. We've come a long way since it was the world's worst airport, he added. Marcos also said that he is hoping to keep the momentum amid the modernization and rehabilitation efforts on the country's gateway.

Also read Grab Philippines Launches Free Holiday Shuttle From NAIA Terminal 3

Building Momentum for Attractiveness

So, let's therefore build on that momentum, make the Philippines a more attractive destination in the region and beyond, he said. NAIA ranked 47th in the first edition of the list with a score of 76.46. This is considered an improvement after being tagged as among the world's worst airports in various rankings in previous years.

According to TIME Magazine, the rankings show airports that excel in passenger experience and operational performance based on consumer surveys conducted in the past three years. NAIA is undergoing a major overhaul and expansion to raise its annual capacity to 62 million passengers by 2028, a significant upgrade from its 2025 volume of 52 million passengers in a space originally designed for just 35 million.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Marcos also highlighted the importance of the hotel industry to boost the country's tourism and to provide more livelihoods. Ang bawat bagong hotel na nagbubukas sa ating bansa ay nagbibigay ng bagong trabaho para sa ating mga kababayan, mula sa mga namamahala sa hotel at mga nagtatrabaho sa front desk hanggang sa mga nasa kusina, housekeeping, nasa maintenance, he said.

Tourism Growth Boosts Job Opportunities

Every new hotel that opens in our country provides new jobs for our fellow countrymen, from hotel managers and front desk staff to those in the kitchen, housekeeping, and maintenance. Habang lumalago ang ating turismo, mas maraming Pilipino rin ang nagkakaroon ng pagkakataong makahanap ng magandang trabaho dito mismo sa ating bansa, he added. As our tourism grows, more Filipinos also get the opportunity to find good jobs right here in our country.

But tourism's contribution to the Philippine economy, as measured by gross domestic product, contracted in 2025 as weaker spending by foreign visitors dragged the sector despite higher domestic travel expenditures and stronger tourism-related employment. Further, Marcos said that the country's goal is to encourage more visitors. Filipino service is recognized for its excellence around the world. Our goal is to have more visitors experience it firsthand right here in the Philippines, he said.

Improving Infrastructure for More Visitors

And to make this possible, we continue to improve connectivity and infrastructure, strengthen our investment environment, and work with industry partners to raise the quality of our tourism offerings, he added.