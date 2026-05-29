Marcos Laments Senate Turmoil, Calls for Restoration of Dignity

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed grave concern over the ongoing chaos and personal clashes in the Philippine Senate, citing a false siege incident and the protection of a senator facing an ICC arrest warrant. He urged the Senate to resolve its internal issues and return to the principled, collegial conduct of past decades. The President also rejected his sister's claims about election cancellation plans, labeling them as destructive fake news.

During a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, following his state visit, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. voiced deep concern over the recent turmoil within the Philippine Senate .

He described the internal conflicts, personal attacks, and chaotic events-including a false report of a shootout and the sheltering of a senator with an ICC warrant-as unprecedented and damaging to the institution's dignity. Marcos contrasted the current atmosphere with the collegial, issue-based debates of his own era as senator, where even fierce interpellations ended with shared meals.

He questioned how the Senate could function amid such distractions and echoed former Senate president Franklin Drilon's remark that the chamber was now sheltering fugitives. The President also dismissed as baseless the allegations from his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, about a plot to cancel the 2028 elections through charter change, calling them a harmful example of fake news that corrodes society





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Philippine Senate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Senate Conflict Alan Peter Cayetano Bato Dela Rosa Franklin Drilon Imee Marcos Charter Change Fake News State Visit Japan

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