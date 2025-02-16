Marcos Jr. Vows More Job Fairs, Livelihood Opportunities for 4Ps Beneficiaries

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has pledged to provide more job fairs and livelihood opportunities, particularly for recipients of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps). This commitment was made during a recent 'Trabaho sa Bagong Pilipinas' job fair in Davao del Norte, where Marcos emphasized the government's dedication to improving the living standards of Filipinos, especially those in need.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has assured the people of more job fairs and livelihood opportunities, especially for the beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Sunday.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, who along with other Cabinet officials joined Marcos during Saturday's 'Trabaho sa Bagong Pilipinas' job fair in Davao Del Norte, said that with the President's order, a whole-of-government approach will be implemented to make job opportunities more accessible to Filipinos. Gatchalian quoted Marcos as saying that the initiative was part of the government mandate to uplift the living standard of Filipinos, particularly 4Ps beneficiaries. \The 'Trabaho sa Bagong Pilipinas' is an initiative led by the DSWD, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and other government agencies. 'It seeks to expand opportunities for 4Ps members, including beneficiaries of the DOLE's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers, by helping them secure stable employment and enhance their quality of life,' Gatchalian said. During the Davao del Norte event, 3,000 of the 4,000 job fair attendees were 4Ps beneficiaries who underwent job interviews and orientation on the DSWD's various programs and projects. The DSWD chief said that P3,000 in livelihood assistance was handed out to each applicant for their pre-employment requirements. Around 28 companies that were invited by DOLE opened over 1, 200 positions for the job fair where some 35 applicants were hired on the spot, he added. The cash aid can be used to defray expenses for the processing of employment documentary requirements; medical examinations; purchase of basic employment tools and materials; transportation and meals; and board and lodging until the first 15 days of employment. 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo' stalls were also set up by the Department of Agriculture to provide affordable basic goods and commodities to the beneficiaries. The job fair served as a one-stop-shop for government's services, with booths set up by the Social Security System, Pag-IBIG Fund; National Bureau of Investigation; Department of Trade and Industry, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Professional Regulations Commission, Philippine Statistics Authority, Department of Education, Public Employment Service Office and DOLE





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JOB FAIRS LIVELIHOOD OPPORTUNITIES PANTAWID PAMILYANG PILIPINO PROGRAM (4PS) DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT (DSWD DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT (DOLE) PRESIDENT FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marcos vows to defend PHL waters amidst Chinese presence, calls for continued US military supportWith the country still lacking sufficient military asset for now to repel Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), President Ferdinand Marcos said the government will continue to use whatever means to defend its maritime waters including the regular patrols of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ships and allowing...

Read more »

Marcos Vows to Maintain Philippines' Lead in Open GovernancePresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pledged to uphold the Philippines' position as a leader in open governance in Asia by continuing its civil society-backed transparency reforms and participatory audit programs. He highlighted the impact of the Republic Act 12009, or the New Government Procurement Act, in streamlining and increasing transparency in procurement processes. Marcos also emphasized the role of Executive Order No. 31 in institutionalizing multi-stakeholder partnerships for open government implementation.

Read more »

No Tokhang, No False Prophet: Marcos Vows for Clean and Ethical Senate SlatePresident Marcos rallies support for the administration-backed Senate slate, contrasting their ethical values with the alleged corruption and abuses of the previous administration.

Read more »

Marcos Vows for Clean Governance, Condemns Past Abuses in Senate Campaign LaunchPresident Marcos Jr. launched his campaign for the administration-backed Senate slate, emphasizing the integrity and public service commitment of his chosen candidates. He contrasted their values with the alleged abuses and corruption of the previous administration.

Read more »

Marcos Vows for Clean Governance, Highlights Contrast with Past AdministrationPresident Marcos Jr. launched the campaign for the administration-backed Senate slate, emphasizing the integrity of the candidates and contrasting them with the alleged shortcomings of the previous administration. He pledged a future free from corruption, exploitation, and subservience to foreign powers.

Read more »

Marcos vows continued support to boost food, job programsPresident Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. reassured the government's commitment to improving the lives of Filipinos through state subsidies, job creation,

Read more »