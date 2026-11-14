Marcos Jr Signs EO Establishing Philippine AI Governance Framework

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order 131 on November 12 to create the National Artificial Intelligence Council and establish a comprehensive national governance framework for artificial intelligence in the Philippines.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order 131 on Thursday, November 12, establishing a comprehensive national governance framework for artificial intelligence in the Philippines. This pivotal executive order creates the National Artificial Intelligence Council to oversee and guide the implementation of AI technology across the country.

NAIC Establishment and Leadership Structure

The National Artificial Intelligence Council serves as the primary inter-agency body responsible for coordinating, facilitating, and monitoring the implementation of the AI Governance Framework. The council is chaired by the executive secretary, with the secretary of the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development acting as vice chair. This leadership structure ensures high-level executive oversight of national AI strategy.

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Additional core members of the council include the chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education and the director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority. The composition also features secretaries from key government departments to ensure cross-sectoral alignment and regulatory coordination.

Secretaries of the Department of Trade and Industry, along with other relevant cabinet members, form the backbone of the council's operational capacity. A representative from the private sector is appointed by the President for a three-year term with the possibility of one reappointment to ensure industry insights are integrated into policy.

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Framework Pillars and Ethical Standards

The AI Governance Framework of the Philippines is built upon four interconnected elements: ethics and principles, standards and assurance, a risk-based policy toolkit, and enabling resources. These pillars are designed to create a robust ecosystem that supports responsible innovation while mitigating potential societal risks.

Development, deployment, and use of artificial intelligence must adhere to human-centric values that prioritize transparency, explainability, security, and safety. The framework explicitly mandates fairness, equity, accountability, and integrity measures to protect citizens and promote sustainable development across all sectors.

Technical standards, testing protocols, evaluation mechanisms, and conformity assessments will be established to ensure interoperability and trust. These assurance mechanisms are critical for supporting the responsible, safe, and secure deployment of AI systems throughout the Philippine digital landscape.

Under the risk-based policy toolkit, governance measures are proportionate to the nature, context, and level of risk associated with specific AI applications. This approach may include general and sector-specific guidelines, AI impact assessments, regulatory sandboxes, and coordinated complaint mechanisms.

Monitoring, Reporting, and Review Mechanisms

A number of technical working groups will be established to facilitate the practical implementation of the framework across various government agencies. These agencies are required to submit and regularly update necessary information on a quarterly basis to maintain transparency and accountability.

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The National Artificial Intelligence Council, through the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development, leads overall monitoring and reporting efforts. The council must report on the status and progress of framework implementation within thirty days from the end of each quarter, alongside any other reports requested by the President.

The AI Governance Framework is scheduled for review at least once every two years to ensure it remains relevant amid rapid technological advancements. Reviews may occur earlier if significant technological, regulatory, or market developments necessitate immediate adaptation to new challenges.

Regulators continuing to operate in this sector will maintain their respective mandates under applicable laws while aligning with the new national strategy. The government shall strengthen institutions, data research and development, capabilities, infrastructure, and demand generation to support responsible AI adoption.

This executive order takes effect immediately upon its publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation, marking a definitive step in the nation's technological governance.