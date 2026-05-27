Marcos Jr.'s Satisfaction Rating Plummets to Record Low in SWS Survey, Says Palace

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s satisfaction rating fell to a historic low of minus 15 percent in the latest Social Weather Stations survey, the Malacañang Palace said, adding that the president remains focused on governance.

A recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted last March showed a drop in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 's satisfaction rating s to minus 15 percent, the lowest of his administration and 12 points below the neutral and "poor" threshold.

The revelation came while Marcos was on a visit to Japan. Palace press officer Claire Castro stated that the numbers would serve as inspiration for the president to work harder and improve assistance to citizens. She noted that the president is already exerting maximum effort. Castro referenced another recent survey where Marcos supposedly received the highest rating among the country's four top officials in a nationwide study.

She suggested that the SWS respondents might not have yet felt government assistance, while the administration continues its efforts.

"In our view, it depends on the respondents interviewed. We believe that many of our countrymen are feeling the government's actions, but perhaps those surveyed happen to be people who have not yet been reached or have not yet felt the government's help," she explained. Malacañang reiterated that the president is not focused on his ratings but remains concentrated on governing the nation





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Marcos Jr. SWS Survey Satisfaction Rating Malacañang Claire Castro Governance

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