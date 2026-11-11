Marcos Jr Ratings Hit Lowest Point in Q3 Survey as Duterte Holds Ground

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sees trust and satisfaction drop to record lows per OCTA Research, while Vice President Sara Duterte maintains stable but low national ratings.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. recorded his lowest trust and satisfaction ratings since October 2022 during the third quarter survey conducted by OCTA Research. The data released on Wednesday shows a distinct decline in public approval for the chief executive, with his trust rating falling to forty-five percent in September from forty-nine percent in July.

Marcos Approval Ratings Drop Significantly

Satisfaction with the performance of President Marcos also declined, dropping to forty-four percent from forty-seven percent over the same period. These figures represent the lowest points among the sixteen national survey rounds executed by OCTA since its inception in late 2022. The current numbers effectively reverse the positive trends observed in March, when trust and satisfaction had reached fifty-four percent and fifty-five percent respectively.

Also read Marcos Jr. Ratings Hit Lowest Point in OCTA Survey

Concurrently, distrust toward the President increased to thirty-six percent from thirty-two percent in July. Dissatisfaction with his administration's performance rose to thirty-six percent from thirty-three percent. Both metrics indicate a growing segment of the population expressing negative sentiment toward the current leadership.

Palace Response and Regional Breakdown

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro responded to the findings by stating that survey results are merely numbers that serve as reminders rather than reflections of actual governmental work. She emphasized through a Viber message that these statistics do not capture the full scope of services provided to Filipino citizens. Castro suggested that beneficiaries of government programs, such as farmers and patients utilizing Zero-Balance Billing in hospitals, might not have been adequately represented in the sample.

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The survey highlights sharp regional disparities in presidential support. Trust in Luzon outside Metro Manila fell by nine percentage points to fifty-four percent from sixty-three percent in July. Satisfaction in this region dropped by five points to fifty-five percent. This area remains the only major geographic zone where the President retains majority trust and satisfaction ratings above fifty percent.

In the Visayas, the President's trust rating remained steady at forty-three percent, though satisfaction fell to forty-two percent from forty-five percent. Mindanao showed significantly lower support, with trust standing at twenty-eight percent and satisfaction at twenty-seven percent. Among class ABC respondents, trust fell by eight points to forty-three percent, while satisfaction dropped by nine points to forty-four percent.

Duterte Maintains Stable but Low Standing

Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio saw minor fluctuations in her ratings that remained within the survey's margin of error. Her trust rating increased slightly to forty-eight percent from forty-seven percent, while satisfaction rose to forty-six percent from forty-five percent. These changes do not indicate a significant recovery, as both metrics remain just one percentage point above their respective series lows recorded in July.

Ms. Duterte continues to command strong support in Mindanao, where trust reached ninety-four percent and satisfaction stood at eighty-eight percent. Her ratings in the Visayas were considerably higher, with sixty-six percent trust and sixty percent satisfaction. However, her standing was notably lower in the capital and surrounding areas.

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In the National Capital Region, trust for Ms. Duterte stood at forty percent, while it dropped to twenty-five percent in the rest of Luzon. Satisfaction levels mirrored this trend, reaching twenty-four percent in NCR and twenty-five percent elsewhere. This creates a wide gap between her support base and that of the President across different regions.

Methodology and Comparative Analysis

OCTA Research conducted the nationwide face-to-face survey covering one thousand two hundred adults from September twenty-eight to October four. The poll operates with a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points at a ninety-five percent confidence level. Neither official currently holds a majority trust or satisfaction rating nationally according to these results.

The data indicates that the ratings of both the President and Vice President are statistically within the margin of error of each other. While Mr. Marcos held fifty-four percent trust in Luzon outside NCR compared to Ms. Duterte's twenty-five percent, she maintained ninety-four percent trust in Mindanao against his twenty-eight percent. These figures underscore the deep geographical polarization in Philippine political support.