Marcos Jr. Ratings Hit Lowest Point in OCTA Survey

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sees trust and performance ratings drop to historic lows in the third quarter of 2026, marking a significant decline from previous highs.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has recorded his lowest trust and performance satisfaction ratings since the inception of the OCTA Research survey series in October 2022. According to the latest data released for the third quarter of 2026, the President's trust rating fell to forty-five percent, while satisfaction with his performance declined to forty-four percent. This marks a continued downward trajectory in public approval metrics over the past year.

Survey Methodology and Data Collection

The Tugon ng Masa (TNM) survey was conducted between September twenty-eight and October four among one thousand two hundred adult Filipinos across the nation. The polling organization OCTA Research utilized this sample size to gauge shifting political sentiments during the specified timeframe. The results indicate that the President lost four percentage points in trust and three points in performance satisfaction compared to the previous quarter. These figures represent a sharp reversal from the higher approval levels seen earlier in the year.

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Quarterly Decline and Historical Context

Marcos's trust rating dropped from forty-nine percent in July to forty-five percent in September, while distrust increased from thirty-two percent to thirty-six percent. Satisfaction with his performance likewise declined from forty-seven percent to forty-four percent, with dissatisfaction rising from thirty-three percent to thirty-six percent. The latest figures mark the second consecutive quarterly decline in both measures, extending a downward trend that has brought national ratings to their lowest levels since the survey began. Since July 2025, Marcos has lost nineteen percentage points in trust, falling from sixty-four percent, and eighteen points in performance satisfaction, down from sixty-two percent.

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Regional Performance and Geographic Divides

The decline was particularly evident in Balance Luzon, traditionally the President's strongest area, where his trust rating dropped nine points from sixty-three percent in July to fifty-four percent in September. Balance Luzon remained the only major geographic area where Marcos retained majority trust and satisfaction, with the latter standing at fifty-five percent. His trust rating was recorded at forty-five percent in the National Capital Region (NCR), forty-three percent in the Visayas, and twenty-eight percent in Mindanao. These regional disparities highlight varying levels of support across different islands and metropolitan centers.

Socioeconomic Class Breakdown

By socioeconomic class, Marcos recorded his highest trust rating among Class E respondents at fifty-nine percent. In contrast, Class ABC and Class D both gave him a trust rating of forty-three percent. This distribution suggests that lower-income demographics remain more supportive of the administration compared to middle and upper-class groups. The gap between Class E and other socioeconomic tiers underscores the stratified nature of current political sentiment in the Philippines.