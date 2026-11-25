President Marcos Jr leads a national 18-day campaign against violence toward women in the Philippines, launching a new action plan for 2025 through 2030.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has publicly declared that there is absolutely no place for any form of violence against women anywhere within the Philippines. He stated that such acts have no tolerance in streets, schools, workplaces, homes, or cyberspace. The president joined the Filipino people in launching an 18-day campaign to end violence against women.

Campaign Timeline and Leadership

The initiative is led by the Philippine Commission on Women, also known as the PCW. This specific campaign is scheduled to run from November 25 to December 12. The dates mark a focused period for national awareness and action regarding the safety and dignity of all Filipino women.

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Presidential Call for Mutual Respect

In a message shared by the PCW on Facebook, Marcos emphasized that responsible citizens must stand for the safety of women. He argued that this commitment is essential for building an orderly and just nation. The president encouraged everyone to take mutual respect to heart and uphold the feelings of others.

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Protecting Dignity and Guiding Youth

Marcos urged all citizens to be part of the campaign to prevent, oppose, and expose acts that disregard the dignity of any citizen. He called for a society where every individual lives in peace and enjoys the freedom of self-expression. The president also tasked society with guiding the youth to truly live out a culture of respect for women.

Government Action Plan Through 2030

The Chief Executive announced that the government will intensify the implementation of laws and programs promoting the rights of women. This includes the National Action Plan on Ending Violence Against Women for the period of 2025 through 2030. The administration vowed to tirelessly maintain a society that values every Filipina.