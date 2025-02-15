Marcos Jr. Kicks Off Visayas Campaign in Iloilo City, Connecting with Family Roots and Vote-Rich Area

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial slate launched their campaign in the Visayas region at a rally in Iloilo City on February 13, 2025. The choice of Iloilo City was strategic, considering its significant voter population and the First Lady's familial connections to the region.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the proclamation rally of the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas at Vera Park, Gaisano Capital in Iloilo City on February 13, 2025. This rally marked the beginning of the campaign in the Visayas region for the senatorial slate of the administration coalition. The rally drew a large crowd of supporters and allies, many wearing the campaign colors of red, white, and blue adopted by the Marcos senatorial bets.

The choice of Iloilo City for the campaign kickoff was strategic. The province holds a significant portion of the Western Visayas vote, ranking second only to Negros Occidental. However, the selection also carried a personal meaning, as it connected to the family roots of the First Lady, Liza Araneta Marcos. Her father's family hails from Iloilo City, with her grandfather, Manuel Ledesma Araneta Jr., a renowned Olympian basketball player who represented the Philippines in the 1948 Summer Olympics in London.Adding another layer to the connection, the First Lady is also a second cousin to Mar Roxas, the former Capiz 1st District congressman and 2016 Liberal Party (LP) standard bearer. This familial link underscores the administration coalition's efforts to forge connections and garner support in the region. The rally further featured other candidates from Marcos' Senate slate, including Camille Villar, who also has an Ilonggo connection through her paternal grandfather. The campaign kickoff in Iloilo City is a significant event as it aims to energize the administration coalition's campaign in the Visayas and potentially sway voters who previously supported opposing candidates. The administration coalition hopes to leverage the personal connections and campaign promises to secure a strong showing in the upcoming elections.





