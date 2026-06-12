President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos hosted the traditional Vin d'honneur at Malacañan Palace, marking the 128th anniversary of Philippine Independence with a reception for the diplomatic corps.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos hosted the traditional Vin D'honneur for the diplomatic corps at Malacañan Palace on Friday, marking the 128th anniversary of Philippine Independence .

The event, attended by high-level government officials and diplomats including Apostolic Nuncio and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Archbishop Charles John Brown, featured a traditional toast and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to building a stronger future for Filipinos while strengthening international partnerships. According to Malacañang, the annual gathering underscores shared aspirations and collective dedication to progress.

The Vin d'honneur, a tradition derived from the French term meaning "wine of honor," has evolved into a prestigious biannual observance in the Philippines, commemorating both the New Year and Independence Day. The ceremony at Malacañan Palace highlighted the enduring diplomatic ties between the Philippines and the international community. President Marcos, along with the First Lady, engaged with members of the diplomatic corps in a formal reception that blended protocol with camaraderie.

The presence of Archbishop Brown, as the dean of the diplomatic corps, emphasized the spiritual and diplomatic dimensions of the event. Malacañang's statement described the occasion as a reaffirmation of the nation's shared vision for future generations, stressing the importance of collaborative efforts with global partners to achieve sustainable development and peace. Rooted in French tradition, the Vin d'honneur has become a significant fixture in the Philippines' diplomatic calendar.

Observed twice yearly-once for the New Year and once for Independence Day-it serves as a platform for fostering dialogue and goodwill. The term "wine of honor" reflects its origins as a celebratory gathering, but in the Philippine context, it has grown into a symbol of national pride and international cooperation. The event not only honors historical milestones but also reinforces the country's openness to enhancing relationships with nations worldwide, projecting a forward-looking stance amid contemporary challenges





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Philippine Independence Vin D'honneur Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Diplomatic Corps Malacañan Palace

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