President Marcos Jr. issues proclamations for special non-working days in twelve municipalities across the Philippines for local anniversaries and festivals in late 2026 and early 2027.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially declared special non-working days in several municipalities nationwide to allow residents to participate in the commemoration of their local festivities and historical anniversaries.

These proclamations, which were signed by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, cover specific dates during December 2026 and early January 2027. The directive applies to towns and cities across multiple regions, recognizing both cultural festivals and significant historical milestones.

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December 2026 Festivities and Anniversaries

On December 1, 2026, residents of Cainta in Rizal province will observe a special non-working day to celebrate the town's Founding Anniversary and the Sumbingtik Festival, as outlined in Proclamation No. 1540.

Two days later, on December 2, 2026, the municipality of Gregorio del Pilar in Ilocos Sur will honor the Martyrdom and Heroism of General Gregorio del Pilar under Proclamation No. 1543.

In Mindanao, the residents of M'lang in Cotabato will enjoy a day off on December 4, 2026, for the Kawayanan Festival, pursuant to Proclamation No. 1529.

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Further north in the Ilocos Region, Burgos in Ilocos Norte will declare a special non-working day on December 9, 2026, for its Founding Anniversary under Proclamation No. 1531.

The province of La Union will have two separate local holidays in mid-December. On December 11, 2026, Pugo will celebrate its 115th Founding Anniversary under Proclamation No. 1542.

A week later, on December 14, 2026, the town of Aringay will also observe a special non-working day for its Founding Anniversary. This date was moved from the original December 13 to avoid conflict with the Monday holiday, as specified in Proclamation No. 1535.

In the Mimaropa region, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro will commemorate the 82nd Liberation Day of Mindoro Island on December 15, 2026, under Proclamation No. 1533.

The province of Batangas will also have a local holiday on December 16, 2026, when Malvar celebrates its Founding Anniversary under Proclamation No. 1534.

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Mid to Late December Celebrations

In the Cagayan Valley, Tuguegarao City will observe its 27th Charter Anniversary on December 18, 2026, making it a special non-working day under Proclamation No. 1537.

The third week of December will feature two major charter anniversaries. On December 23, 2026, Bayawan City in Negros Oriental will celebrate its 26th Charter Anniversary under Proclamation No. 1549.

On the same day, December 23, 2026, the municipality of San Quintin in Pangasinan will also have a special non-working day for its Founding Anniversary and the Panagparabor Festival, as per Proclamation No. 1550.

Also on December 23, 2026, residents of Sindangan in Zamboanga del Norte will celebrate the 90th Founding Anniversary of their town under Proclamation No. 1539.

January 2027 Local Observances

As the year transitions, Oroquieta City in Misamis Occidental will observe January 6, 2027, as a special non-working day. This date marks the 57th Charter Anniversary and the 97th Anniversary as a Provincial Capital, under Proclamation No. 1551.

Finally, in South Cotabato, Koronadal City will have a special non-working day on January 11, 2027. This day is dedicated to the 87th Founding Anniversary and the 2027 Koronadal Hinugyaw Festival. The date was adjusted from January 10 to optimize the long weekend, as detailed in Proclamation No. 1547.