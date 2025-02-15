Marcos Jr. Criticizes Duterte Administration During Campaign Rally

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. slammed his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, during a campaign rally in Davao del Norte, accusing him of human rights abuses, ceding territory to China, and profiting from the pandemic.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr . launched a verbal attack against his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte , during a campaign rally in Davao del Norte. Marcos, campaigning for his senatorial slate Alyansa Para Sa Bagong Pilipinas, criticized the Duterte administration's handling of extrajudicial killings, the West Philippine Sea dispute, anomalous pandemic deals, and Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs).

\Speaking to a crowd at the Carmen Municipal Park and Plaza, Marcos boasted that the Alyansa candidates had no involvement in the thousands of extrajudicial killings that occurred under Duterte's watch. He also accused the Duterte administration of allowing China to encroach on Philippine territory in the West Philippine Sea, a point of contention that has escalated tensions in the region. Marcos further criticized the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, alleging that the Duterte administration profited from the crisis while neglecting the health and well-being of Filipinos. He also pointed to the problems caused by POGOs, which have been linked to money laundering, human trafficking, and other illegal activities.\Marcos's criticisms come at a time of heightened political tension between him and the Duterte family. Duterte himself has criticized Marcos for failing to address the country's problems, particularly in relation to food prices, jobs, and security. The rift between the two men highlights the deep divisions within Philippine politics as the country prepares for the 2023 elections





