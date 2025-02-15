Marcos Jr. Condemns Duterte's Violent Rhetoric Towards Senators

President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. responded indirectly to former President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial statement suggesting that incumbent senators should be killed to pave the way for PDP-Laban senatorial candidates. Marcos addressed his predecessor's remarks during a campaign rally in Duterte's stronghold, Davao del Norte, while endorsing his own 12-man Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial slate. He expressed concern over the normalization of violence as a political tool and criticized the dangerous rhetoric that threatens the democratic process.

nagugulat sila, natatakot yata sila sa inyo dahil pag nakita ang line-up ng Alyansa ay kung anu-ano na ang sinasabi,' Marcos said. (We see the other party... they seem unnerved, maybe even afraid of you, because when they see the Alyansa lineup, they start saying all sorts of things.) He went on to express concern over rhetoric that normalizes violence as a political tool. 'Narinig lang natin nung isang araw, wala daw pag-asa siguro... wala silang pag-asa kaya papatay na lang sila ng 15 senador. Sabagay, mahirap naman ang ibang tao, ang iniisip lang nila ang kaisa-isang solusyon sa lahat ng problema ay pumatay pa ng Pilipino. Nakakapagtaka kung bakit ganoon,' Marcos added. (We just heard the other day that they said there’s no hope—maybe because they have no hope themselves, so they would rather eliminate 15 senators. Then again, it's troubling that some people think the only solution to all problems is to kill more Filipinos. It’s puzzling why they think that way.) Despite his criticism, Marcos acknowledged the perspective of other political groups, attributing their aggressive stance to the strength of his slate. 'Ngunit maiintindihan mo rin dahil kung ako nga ay nasa kabilang partido at itong mga ito ang kaharap natin, sasabihin ko, mahirap na kampanya ito dahil mabigat ang kalaban. Dahil kung kikilatisin natin sila isa-isa, napakatingkad po ng mga record nila, napakaganda ng kanilang mga naging performance sa kanilang iba't-ibang inupuang mga posisyon sa pamahalaan,' he said. (But you can also understand their perspective because if I were in the opposing party facing this lineup, I would say this is a tough campaign. The competition is strong because if you assess each of them individually, they have outstanding records and impressive performances in their respective positions in government.) During last Thursday's PDP-Laban proclamation rally, Duterte said, 'Patayin natin ‘yung mga senador ngayon para mabakante. Kung makapatay tayo ng mga kinse na senador, pasok na tayong lahat... Talking of opportunities, the only way to do it is pasabugin na lang natin.' (Let’s kill the senators now to vacate the seats. If we can eliminate 15 senators, we can all get in... Talking of opportunities, the only way to do it is to just blow them up.





Philippines Politics President Marcos Rodrigo Duterte Senators Violence Campaign Alyansa Para Sa Bagong Pilipinas PDP-Laban

