Marcos Jr. Backed Senate Slate Kicks Off Mindanao Campaign

The administration's senatorial slate, Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas, launched its Mindanao campaign in Davao del Norte, aiming to secure support in the region traditionally dominated by former President Rodrigo Duterte. The campaign continues nationwide after rallies in Ilocos Norte and Iloilo province. Meanwhile, the PDP-Laban, announced its unified stance against corruption and criminality, while seeking to maintain a strong opposition presence in the Senate.

The senatorial slate backed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. commenced its Mindanao campaign in Carmen, Davao del Norte, aiming to influence voters in the Davao region, a stronghold of former president Rodrigo Duterte . The Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas ticket, the administration's senatorial slate, was scheduled to rally in Tagum City, the capital of Davao del Norte, a province politically dominated by former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, a long-time ally of Duterte .

This initial Mindanao rally marked the continuation of the 90-day campaign period following the launch in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, on February 11th, and Iloilo province on February 13th.Navotas City Representative Toby Tiangco, the campaign manager of Alyansa, emphasized Marcos' landslide victory in Davao del Norte during the 2022 elections, highlighting the region's strong support for his presidency. He expressed confidence that Mindanaoans would back the Senate slate, which aligns with Marcos' vision for progress. The Alyansa comprises Senators Bong Revilla, Pia Cayetano, Imee Marcos, Lito Lapid, and Francis Tolentino; former Senators Manny Pacquiao, Tito Sotto, and Panfilo Lacson; House lawmakers Deputy Speaker Camille Villar and ACT-CIS party-list Representative Erwin Tulfo; former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, and Makati City Mayor Abby Binay. Tiangco underscored their experience and track record as proven leaders ready to serve the Filipino people.Meanwhile, the Partido Demokratiko ng Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) declared its unified stance against criminality, illegal drugs, and corruption. Party Chairman and former President Rodrigo Duterte emphasized the need for an opposition in the Senate to hold the government accountable. PDP-Laban senatorial candidates delved into specific concerns like the 2025 budget, industrialization, job creation, and constitutional changes. Re-electionist Senator Bong Go appealed to the public to judge Duterte's legacy and consider his administration's accomplishments. Furthermore, the Partido Pederal ng Maharlika (PPM) endorsed six PDP-Laban candidates, four from Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas, and two independents





