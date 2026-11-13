Marcos Shuffles Revenue and Investment Agencies, Names Cordoba to Supreme Court

President Marcos reassigned four agency heads and swore in new BIR, Customs, and BCDA chiefs while appointing COA Chair Gamaliel Cordoba as Supreme Court Associate Justice.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. swore in new heads of the Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Internal Revenue, and Bases Conversion and Development Authority on Friday, November 13, 2026, while naming Commission on Audit Chairperson Gamaliel A. Cordoba as the 196th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

The changes were announced by Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro and come with less than two years left in Marcos's term. BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza will now lead the Bureau of Customs, replacing Ariel F. Nepomuceno, who has headed Customs since July 2025 and now moves to the BCDA. Finance Undersecretary Rolando T. Ligon Jr. becomes the new BIR chief, taking over from Mendoza.

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BCDA President and CEO Joshua Jake M. Bingcang will serve as director-general of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, while Tereso O. Panga becomes executive director of the Toll Regulatory Board. As undersecretary for the Revenue Operations Group of the Department of Finance, Mendoza oversaw the operations of both the BIR and Customs. He previously served as district collector for the BOC Port of Cebu from July 2019 to October 2022.

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New BIR Chief Ligon Vows Modernization

Ligon was the first DOF undersecretary to rise through the ranks, starting as a Revenue Officer I at the BIR. In a statement, Ligon said: My commitment to the Filipino people is clear: we will transform the BIR into a fully modernized, transparent, and service-oriented institution where technology empowers our tax collectors and simplifies compliance for every taxpayer, ensuring that trust in our tax system is earned and preserved.

He added: We will provide taxpayer assistance to those who want to comply but will apply the full force of the law to those who deliberately dodge payment of taxes. The public can count on me to focus on building public trust through administrative continuity, rigorous anti-corruption safeguards, and technological upgrades. At the Palace, Ligon said his first directive from Marcos is to help taxpayers pay the correct amount of taxes.

Those who refuse to pay taxes, we will go after them, and we will apply the full force of the law, he said. Mendoza said his marching orders from the President are to curb smuggling and protect the country's borders while making legitimate trade easier.

Agency Heads Outline Strategic Priorities

First, we have to stop smuggling, we have to protect our borders. Second is ease of doing business, or facilitating legitimate trade, which is very important. When we combine these two, it will definitely result in higher revenue collection, Mendoza said. Nepomuceno said he would prioritize serving businesses already in economic zones and attracting more investors to generate jobs.

We are aware that we only have less than two years to do the job. We will make sure that the current locators and business groups in our industrial and commercial zones will be fully served, he told reporters after his oath-taking. Marcos administered the oath to Nepomuceno, Mendoza, and Ligon at the Palace on Friday. Castro rejected suggestions the transfers signal lost confidence.

When the head of an agency is moved to another agency, it does not mean he has lost trust, she said. She said the shrinking calendar has not changed Marcos's goals: Even if we say the President has less than two years left, he still wants all agencies to be in good order, more capable people appointed and faster work for our fellow Filipinos. This will not stop the administration from attaining its goal of growing the economy.

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The leadership teams of the different agencies work together. So if one is replaced and moved to another position, it does not mean there will be a problem. The changes come as the BIR missed its revenue target for the first nine months of the year by P43 billion. In a social media post, Panga said PEZA recorded P315.5 billion in approved investments during his three-year tenure as director-general.

Investors Warn of Reform Disruptions

Under the Marcos administration, PEZA consistently met its annual investment targets, culminating in a historic P315.5 billion in approved investments as of November 10, 2026, surpassing the longstanding P311.9 billion record set in 2012, he said. The Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. has warned that leadership changes at PEZA and the Bureau of Customs could derail reforms and shake investor confidence, urging the government to preserve continuity.

Castro said transferring officials would not necessarily disrupt operations, adding: This will not stop the administration from attaining its goal of growing the economy. That is why the President does not hesitate to seek out people to work with. Marcos also named Commission on Audit Chairperson Gamaliel A. Cordoba as the 196th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Cordoba Named Supreme Court Associate Justice

At the CoA, Cordoba led fraud audits of flood control projects amid the infrastructure corruption scandal, submitting at least 50 fraud audit reports to the Office of the Ombudsman and the now-defunct Independent Commission for Infrastructure. He also institutionalized GPS-based geotagging of all government infrastructure projects nationwide, Castro said. Before CoA, Cordoba was a National Telecommunications Commission commissioner from 2009 to 2022.

He earned his economics degree in 1992 and law degree in 1996 from Ateneo de Manila University and passed the bar in 1997.