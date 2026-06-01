Marcos Jr. and Rubio Discuss Regional Security and Luzon Economic Corridor in Productive Call

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a productive phone call on June 1, 2026, covering regional security, economic priorities, and bilateral trade, with a focus on the West Philippine Sea and the Luzon Economic Corridor initiative.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on June 1, 2026, describing it as productive. The leaders discussed critical regional and economic priorities, bilateral trade matters, and efforts to advance peace and security in the West Philippine Sea .

President Marcos emphasized that the exchange underscored the mutual commitment to strengthening the Philippines-US alliance and addressing shared regional interests. Secretary Rubio highlighted the strength of the alliance and close cooperation as the two nations commemorate 80 years of diplomatic relations and 75 years as allies in 2026. The United States reaffirmed its commitment to developing the Luzon Economic Corridor, a major infrastructure initiative aimed at fostering mutual economic growth, job creation, and improved connectivity.

The corridor involves international partners including Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom to enhance transport, logistics, energy, and digital infrastructure across Subic Bay, Clark, Manila, and Batangas. A key program under this corridor is the creation of a 1,600-hectare industrial hub within New Clark City in Tarlac, known as the Economic Security Zone (ESZ) under the Pax Silica initiative of former President Donald Trump.

The US government describes the ESZ as a new model for AI-native investment acceleration hubs being developed across allied nations, representing a strategic approach to economic and technological collaboration. The conversation reflects ongoing efforts to deepen ties between the Philippines and the United States amid regional challenges and shared economic aspirations





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Philippines-US Relations Luzon Economic Corridor West Philippine Sea Marcos Jr. Marco Rubio

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Marcos Jr. and Rubio Discuss Bilateral Economic and Security PrioritiesPhilippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had a productive phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, discussing critical regional and economic priorities, bilateral trade, South China Sea issues, and the Luzon Economic Corridor. They also emphasized the strength of the US-Philippines alliance as they mark 80 years of diplomatic relations and 75 years as allies.

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