Marcos in TIME, Duterte rift, supply allowance for teachers - Latest headlines & videos

A compilation of the latest news and videos related to Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Rodrigo Duterte, supply allowance for teachers, and the Philippines-China relations. The news includes topics like the display of a strongman image by Marcos Jr, his similarities with former president Rodrigo Duterte, his assistance for residents affected by Kanlaon Volcano eruption, signing a law to grant supply allowance to public school teachers, suspension of the mayor Aly Guo, the meeting of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Manila, and introduction of a new law to supply allowance of up to P10,000 per year to public school teachers. The news also highlights Marcos's views on the death of Filipino from a foreign attack, Marcos's meeting with the Chinese General, Marcos's speech at the 2024 Shangri-La Dialogue, denial of Marcos's hand in the ouster of Senate President Raul Zubiri, transfer of cases of Quiboloy to Quezon City, the Philippines getting 'Eddie Garcia Law', and the Philippine Foreign and Domestic Affairs Secretary’s take on the country's assessment.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr display a strongman image? VideoPlay What are the similarities between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and ex president Rodrigo Duterte ?

VideoPlay Marcos guarantees assistance for residents affected by Kanlaon Volcano eruption VideoPlay Marcos signs law granting up to P10,000 in supply allowance per year to public school teachers VideoPlay Ombudsman suspends Bamban mayor Alice Guo | The wRap VideoPlay Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in Manila, meets Philippines’ Marcos for the first time VideoPlay Under new law, teachers get supply allowance of up to P10,000 per year VideoPlay Marcos: Death of Filipino from foreign attack in West PH Sea ‘close to an act of war’ VideoPlay Marcos tells Chinese general: South China Sea peace a ‘world issue’ VideoPlay Marcos meets with new Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong, President Tharman VideoPlay President Marcos speaks at the 2024 Shangri-La Dialogue VideoPlay Marcos denies hand in Zubiri’s ouster as Senate president VideoPlay SC allows transfer of Quiboloy’s cases to Quezon City | The wRap VideoPlay The Philippines now has an ‘Eddie Garcia Law’, 5 years after workplace accident VideoPlay Today’s headlines: Quiboloy, Eddie Garcia law, Eva Darren | The wRap | May 29, 202





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Marcos Strongman Duterte Assistance Supply Allowance Kanlaon Volcano Eruption Teachers Ombudsman Alice Guo Zubiri Zelenskyy Singapore China Senate President SC Supply Allowance Quiboloy Eddie Garcia Law

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Rodrigo Duterte's Former Top Cop Faces ICC Probe and Senate DramaRodrigo Duterte's long-favored top cop, Chief Superintendent Dela Rosa, now faces what could be his biggest battle as he speaks of his loyalty and affinity to the 'greatest leader on Earth.' Dela Rosa's support for Marcos and Duterte, both children of infamous strongmen, was unquestionable. The former police chief acted as the younger Duterte's campaign surrogate and even appeared onstage with Marcos several times.

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Misleading Video Claims World Bank Officials Participated in Sara Duterte's Impeachment Case, Despite No ProofThe video in question claims that a Big good news was the World Bank's testimony, implying that its officials took part in Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment case. However, the video fails to provide proof of this claim and only mentions a brief passage on the World Bank's prediction for the Philippines. The video, uploaded by a news outlet Pinas News Insider, with over 1.21 million subscribers. The alarming aspect is the fast spread and engagement the video has received, highlighting the need for fact verification in information dissemination.

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Duterte to have 10 days to respond to Impeachment accusations, Marcos Jr. threats to be center of trialAfter the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte for a second time by the House of Representatives, the Senate has directed her to answer allegations of Marcos Jr. threats and misuse of funds within 10 calendar days. The trial, which includes the presentation of evidence, is scheduled to begin shortly after.

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Former President Duterte's Legal Team Raises Concerns Over His Fitness, Requests Medical Examination & Language AssistanceThe defence team of former President Rodrigo Duterte has submitted its proposals for the conduct of the status conference on May 27 and subsequent proceedings, citing the need for a medical examination to determine his fitness for trial and requesting language assistance for witness testimony interpretation.

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