Marcos Focuses on Infrastructure Projects in Final Years of Term

President Marcos highlighted key infrastructure initiatives at the Economy and Development Council, targeting energy security, flood control, transport, and housing for vulnerable groups.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced a renewed focus on critical infrastructure projects during the 12th meeting of the Economy and Development Council at Malacañang on Wednesday. The administration aims to address national energy security, flood management, transport connectivity, and social housing in the remaining years of Marcos' term.

Energy Security Through Hydropower Expansion

Marcos emphasized the role of the Agus‑Pulangi hydropower facilities in Mindanao as a cornerstone of the Philippines' energy strategy. By increasing output from existing dams, the government seeks to strengthen electricity reliability across the southern islands and support industrial growth. Officials confirmed that the expansion plan will be integrated with the national power grid, ensuring a steady supply to both rural and urban consumers.

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Flood Control in Metro Manila

The council reviewed progress on the Metro Manila Flood Management Project, specifically the completion of remaining pumping stations in high‑risk catchments. The new infrastructure will augment drainage capacity during heavy rains, reducing the frequency and severity of flooding in vulnerable communities. Project managers reported that all critical sections are on schedule, with full operation expected by the end of the fiscal year.

Transport Connectivity Between Samal Island and Davao City

Adjustments to the Samal Island‑Davao City Connector Project were discussed to streamline movement of passengers, freight, and services. The proposed improvements include widening lanes, installing traffic signals, and upgrading bridge supports. Local officials projected that the enhanced corridor will cut travel time by 25 percent and boost economic activity between the island and the mainland.

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Social Housing and University Campuses

Project Balay, a pilot program for safe and affordable dormitory housing, was highlighted as a priority for students in state universities and colleges. The initiative targets households under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program and other vulnerable sectors, offering subsidized accommodation across five campuses. The administration stated that the first phase will launch in the upcoming academic year, with a goal of serving 3,000 students nationwide.

Prioritizing Beneficiaries with a New Framework

Marcos unveiled the Social Protection Floor Prioritization Matrix, a tool designed to identify priority recipients of government assistance. By incorporating demographic data, the matrix will help allocate resources more efficiently and reduce administrative bottlenecks. Social services departments are expected to implement the framework by next month, marking an important step toward transparent welfare distribution.

Unified Land‑Use Planning for Local Governments

During the meeting, a draft Executive Order establishing a unified framework for local government land‑use planning was vetted. The order aims to fortify coordination among municipalities, safeguarding agricultural lands while accommodating urban development. Implementation involves creating joint planning committees, regular monitoring, and standardized zoning regulations, setting the stage for cohesive national infrastructure growth.

By consolidating investments in energy, flood control, transport, housing, and land‑use policy, President Marcos seeks to close infrastructure gaps and deliver tangible benefits to Filipinos across the archipelago. The Council's decisions will shape the country's development trajectory in the coming years, with follow‑up meetings scheduled at quarterly intervals to track progress and adjust strategies as needed.