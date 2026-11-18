President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, where he will promote the Philippines as an investment destination and highlight record exports and upper-middle-income status.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Shenzhen, China late Wednesday afternoon to participate in the two-day 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ( APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, aiming to deepen trade ties and attract investment.

The plane carrying the president and his delegation landed at 5:30 p.m. Beijing time. In his departure statement, Marcos said his message was clear: the Philippines is open for business. He urged investors to invest in the Filipino and highlighted the country's economic gains, including record-high exports of $84.5 billion in 2025 and the expansion of its free trade network. He expressed confidence in the Philippines' ability to attract more investments and create jobs.

Also read APEC Leaders Convene in Shenzhen Amid Geopolitical and Economic Focus

Marcos Highlights Economic Reclassification And Trade Gains

Marcos said on July 1 that after nearly four decades, the Philippines was reclassified as an upper-middle-income economy. He also said the country is building the widest and most active free trade network in its history. These gains show that openness, reform, and partnership work for our people, he said.

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The president said his participation in APEC provided an opportunity to build on these gains by promoting the Philippines as an investment destination, opening new markets for Filipino products and talent, and strengthening partnerships that could generate more quality jobs. We are committed to opening new markets for Filipino products and talent, accelerating digital transformation, and building partnerships that bring investment and quality jobs to our economy, he said.

Marcos also committed to upholding national interest even as he intends to engage with China constructively to expand trade and investment amid the APEC Summit. We will engage China constructively on expanding trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges that benefit our peoples, even as we remain steadfast in upholding our national interest, the President said. He added that his attendance at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and other related activities was upon the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Caretakers Named As APEC Summit Opens In Shenzhen

While Marcos is in China, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., and Agrarian Secretary Conrado Estrella III will serve as government caretakers from Nov. 18 to 19. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting from November 18 to 19 will be held in Shenzhen, which is widely known as the Silicon Valley of China. Under the theme Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together, the APEC Summit this year focuses on three key priorities: openness, innovation, and cooperation.

Marcos flew to China with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Finance Secretary Frederick Go, Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque, Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, and Presidential Communications Office Secretary Lino Cayetano. His visit to China came after the Philippines hosted the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits, which was attended by several regional and world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.