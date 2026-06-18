Marcos Expresses Concern Over Potential Backlash of Increasing Trade with Russia

President Bongbong Marcos has expressed concern over the potential backlash of increasing trade with Russia as it may be seen as funding the war against Ukraine.

President Bongbong Marcos has expressed concern over the potential backlash of increasing trade with Russia as it may be seen as funding the war against Ukraine.

The Philippines' desire to boost trade with Russia has raised concerns among other countries, with some viewing it as potentially supporting the conflict. Marcos emphasized that the country's trade with Russia is relatively small, with bilateral trade standing at $5 billion, compared to Russia's trade with ASEAN which is close to $20 billion. He stated that the Philippines is not looking to fund conflict anywhere in the world and will be cautious in its dealings with Russia.

Marcos also highlighted the need for the country to adjust to the new reality of a multipolar world, where traditional power structures are no longer dominant. The President emphasized that the Philippines is committed to peace and will not engage in any system that furthers conflict. He also noted that the country has shed its old way of doing business and is now looking at the world in a much more different way.

Marcos made these comments during the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, Russia, where discussions centered on shifting from a bipolar world to a multipolar one. The President stated that the Philippines no longer subscribes to a bipolar world where one has to choose one side over the other, and that during the summit, there was a lot of talk about multipolarity and the opportunities it presents.

Marcos believes that the main result of the summit was the recognition of the need to adapt to the new reality of a multipolar world, which may be more complex but also offers more opportunities than before





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President Bongbong Marcos ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit Multipolar World Trade With Russia Ukraine Conflict

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