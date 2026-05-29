Marcos Denies Political Motives Behind Senatorial Probes; Asserts Senate Independence in Leadership

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. clarified that investigations into some senators are based on evidence and not influenced by the recent Senate majority shift. He highlighted the role of the Blue Ribbon Committee and assured that the judicial process will reveal the truth, while also rejecting claims of Malacañang interference in Senate leadership elections.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addressed allegations regarding the investigations into certain lawmakers, emphasizing that the probes predated the May 11 shift in Senate leadership. He clarified that the current majority bloc was not the majority when the investigations began, dismissing suggestions that the new Senate alignment was a factor.

The President pointed to testimonies from the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, chaired by Senator Panfilo Lacson, as the source of the names involved. He underscored that the findings were simply forwarded to the Office of the Ombudsman and the Department of Justice, and that the process had no connection to Senate political groupings.

Marcos expressed frustration over the slow pace of justice in flood control-related controversies, noting that public skepticism about selective prosecution is now being addressed as the truth gradually surfaces. He added that if the implicated senators are innocent, the judicial review will exonerate them. Regarding Senate leadership changes, Marcos, a former senator, strongly denied any involvement from Malacañang, stating that the Senate President is elected solely by the senators.

He laughed off insinuations that the Palace dictates the choice, calling such notions unrealistic. This was in response to Senator Rodante Marcoleta's claim that Alan Peter Cayetano's Senate presidency lacked Malacañang's support





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Marcos Jr. Senate Investigations Blue Ribbon Committee Ombudsman Department Of Justice Senate Leadership Malacañang Alan Peter Cayetano Rodante Marcoleta Panfilo Lacson

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