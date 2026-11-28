President Marcos Jr. signs proclamations granting special nonworking status across multiple Philippine municipalities for local festivals and founding anniversaries in late 2026 and early 2027.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially declared special nonworking days in numerous municipalities across the Philippines to facilitate local celebrations and civic commemorations. These administrative orders, which cover specific dates in December 2026 and January 2027, aim to support residents in participating in regional festivities without the burden of mandatory work.

December 2026 Commemorative Dates

The Executive Secretary Ralph Recto signed the official proclamations that establish these temporary nonworking statuses for various localities. The first declaration in December 2026 affects Cainta in Rizal Province, where December 1 is designated as a special nonworking day to honor its founding anniversary and the Sumbingtik Festival under Proclamation 1540.

Also read Marcos Admin Releases 98.7 Percent of 2026 National Budget in October

Immediately following this, December 2 grants special nonworking status in Gregorio del Pilar, Ilocos Sur. This date commemorates the Martyrdom and Heroism of General Gregorio del Pilar, as outlined in Proclamation 1543. Residents in this town are granted the day off to pay respects to the historical figure honored by the municipality.

Palompon in Leyte Province receives a special nonworking day on December 3 to celebrate its founding anniversary, per Proclamation 1544. Similarly, M'lang in Cotabato Province is granted December 4 as a special nonworking day for the Kawayanan Festival, as specified in Proclamation 1529.

Advertisement

Further south in the Bicol Region, Virac in Catanduanes observes December 7 as a special nonworking day for Kaaldawan nin Virac, established by Proclamation 1530. In the Ilocos Region, Burgos in Ilocos Norte celebrates its founding anniversary on December 9 under Proclamation 1531.

The month continues with Meycauayan City in Bulacan receiving December 10 as a special nonworking day for its founding anniversary, according to Proclamation 1541. Pugo in La Union follows on December 11 for its 115th founding anniversary, as detailed in Proclamation 1542, while Tuba in Benguet is granted December 14 for its own founding anniversary under Proclamation 1532.

Aringay in La Union also observes a special nonworking day on December 14 for its founding anniversary, which was moved from December 13, as per Proclamation 1535. This adjustment ensures that residents can participate in local traditions without scheduling conflicts.

Mid and Late December Celebrations

As the month progresses, Amulung in Cagayan is granted December 15 as a special nonworking day for Aldaw ti Amulung, under Proclamation 1545. In Occidental Mindoro, San Jose receives December 15 as a special nonworking day to mark the 82nd Liberation Day of Mindoro Island, as established by Proclamation 1533.

In Batangas Province, Calatagan observes December 16 as a special nonworking day for its 115th founding anniversary, per Proclamation 1548. Malvar, also in Batangas, receives December 17 as a special nonworking day for its founding anniversary, as specified in Proclamation 1534.

Baliwag City in Bulacan is granted December 17 as a special nonworking day to celebrate its charter anniversary, according to Proclamation 1536. Tuguegarao City in Cagayan Province follows on December 18 for its 27th charter anniversary, as outlined in Proclamation 1537.

Advertisement

Further south in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Diplahan in Zamboanga Sibugay receives December 19 as a special nonworking day for its founding anniversary, per Proclamation 1546. In Negros Oriental, Bayawan City is granted December 23 as a special nonworking day for its 26th charter anniversary, as detailed in Proclamation 1549.

The final days of December see San Quintin in Pangasinan granted December 23 as a special nonworking day for its founding anniversary and the Panagparabor Festival, under Proclamation 1550. Sindangan in Zamboanga del Norte receives the same date, December 23, for its 90th founding anniversary, as specified in Proclamation 1539.

Sto. Niño in South Cotabato concludes the December schedule with a special nonworking day on December 23 for its 46th founding anniversary and the 27th Hinublag Festival, as established by Proclamation 1538.

January 2027 Local Observances

Moving into the new year, Oroquieta City in Misamis Occidental is granted January 6, 2027, as a special nonworking day. This date marks the city's 57th charter anniversary and its 97th anniversary as a provincial capital, as outlined in Proclamation 1551.

Finally, Koronadal City in South Cotabato receives January 11, 2027, as a special nonworking day for its 87th founding anniversary and the 2027 Koronadal Hinugyaw Festival. This date was selected in lieu of January 10, as specified in Proclamation 1547, ensuring that the local celebration can proceed without work interruptions.