Marcos Declares Special Non-Working Days for 19 Localities in June

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working days for one province, four cities, and 14 municipalities in June through a series of proclamations, allowing residents to participate in local festivities and commemorate significant historical events.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared special non-working days for one province, four cities, and 14 municipalities across the Philippines in June , through a series of proclamations issued by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto.

The announcements were made public in an advisory released on Saturday, listing the dates and reasons for each declaration. These special non-working days are meant to allow residents to participate in local festivities and commemorate significant historical events. Proclamation No. 1293 designates June 15 as a special non-working day in Angeles City, marking the anniversary of the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in 1991. This catastrophic event reshaped the landscape and affected millions, but the city has since rebuilt and throve.

On the same day, the municipality of Buguey in Cagayan celebrates its 430th founding anniversary via Proclamation No. 1294, honoring its rich history and cultural heritage. Also on June 15, by Proclamation No. 1295, Dumalinao in Zamboanga del Sur observes its 70th founding anniversary, while Pamplona in Negros Oriental celebrates its 76th founding anniversary under Proclamation No. 1296. These milestones reflect the resilience and growth of these communities. June 16 is packed with celebrations.

Pili in Camarines Sur marks its 71st founding anniversary through Proclamation No. 1297. La Trinidad in Benguet, known for its strawberry farms, celebrates its founding anniversary via Proclamation No. 1298. Iligan City observes its 76th charter anniversary under Proclamation No. 1299, highlighting its industrial progress. Molave in Zamboanga del Sur celebrates its 78th founding anniversary via Proclamation No. 1300.

San Miguel in Surigao del Sur observes Araw ng San Miguel through Proclamation No. 1301. These events showcase the diverse traditions and achievements of each locality. On June 17, Bindoy in Negros Oriental enjoys a special non-working day for its charter anniversary via Proclamation No. 1302. June 18 features Barlig in Mountain Province celebrating its 60th founding anniversary under Proclamation No. 1303.

Lipa City in Batangas marks its 79th cityhood anniversary on June 20 via Proclamation No. 1304. Also on June 20, Guinayangan in Quezon observes its founding anniversary under Proclamation No. 1305. June 22 sees Socorro in Oriental Mindoro celebrating its founding anniversary via Proclamation No. 1306. Later in June, Batac City in Ilocos Norte celebrates its 19th charter anniversary on June 23 under Proclamation No. 1307.

On June 24, Masbate province celebrates the Bagat-Dagat Festival via Proclamation No. 1308, a vibrant event promoting local culture and tourism. The same day, Caba in La Union observes its founding anniversary under Proclamation No. 1309.

Finally, on June 25, Calanasan in Apayao celebrates its founding anniversary via Proclamation No. 1310. These proclamations underscore the government's commitment to honoring local history and fostering community spirit. By granting special non-working days, the administration supports citizens in partaking in their local traditions and festivities. The events range from founding anniversaries and charter days to festivals commemorating natural phenomena, each contributing to the rich tapestry of Philippine culture.

Residents are encouraged to participate in scheduled activities, which often include parades, cultural shows, and civic programs. The declarations also boost local tourism and economic activity as visitors join the celebrations. Overall, these special days serve as a reminder of the nation's diverse heritage and the importance of community bonds





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Special Non-Working Days Proclamations Marcos Local Celebrations June

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