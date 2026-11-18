President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US Ambassador Lee Lipton confirmed that the US-led Pax Silica initiative will not be signed during President Donald Trump's state visit. The project, hosted in New Clark City, faces opposition over environmental and foreign influence concerns.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton confirmed that the signing of the US-led Pax Silica initiative will not take place during US President Donald Trump's state visit to the Philippines.

The confirmation came during a state luncheon hosted by Marcos in honor of Trump at the Ceremonial Hall of Malacañan Palace on November 18, 2026. There will be no signing, Lipton said. Marcos also stated, No, not on this trip. We are not doing it.

Also read Philippines Foreign Secretary Declines to Confirm Pax Silica Agreement During Trump Visit

Pax Silica Initiative Goals Defined

We are not covering that on this trip. The signing was not included in the itinerary of Trump's visit. Pax Silica aims to secure global supply chains for artificial intelligence, semiconductors and other advanced technologies. Announced in April, it is a US-led effort to build a network of allied supply chains for critical technologies and minerals.

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The Philippines will host the proposed Pax Silica Industrial Hub in New Clark City, Tarlac. Officials have clarified that there will be no data centers included in the Pax Silica initiative. Its main objective is to process the country's minerals and make high-tech components for AI and semiconductors. The proposed initiative is still expected to be signed by the Philippine and American governments before 2026 ends.

The proposed hub in New Clark City has drawn opposition from progressive and environmental groups. They cite its potential environmental impact, particularly its water and energy consumption, as well as the possible displacement of communities. Opposition groups have also raised concerns about what they describe as increased foreign influence over the country's strategic industries.

Protests And Government Support For Project

The initiative was among the issues raised during protest actions held amid the Philippines' hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and ahead of Trump's arrival. During his State of the Nation Address in July 2026, Marcos expressed support for the project. He said it would position the Philippines as a key player in the global AI industry, generate high-quality jobs and strengthen the economy.

The government sees the initiative as a major opportunity to attract strategic foreign investments and move the Philippines up the global technology value chain. The US President's visit has drawn protests from various groups across the country, mainly due to the proposed Pax Silica initiative. Despite the opposition, the government remains focused on the potential economic benefits of the project.