President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew back to Manila on Friday after attending the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China, where he held meetings with world leaders and business executives.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. flew back to Manila on Friday afternoon after wrapping up his three-day visit to China for the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Conference Economic Leaders Meeting.

Media Forum in Shenzhen

The PR001 carrying the President and his delegation left Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport at 4:13 p.m. The aircraft and its passengers are expected to land at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City at about 6 p.m., according to the schedule released to media covering the trip. Before departing Shenzhen, Marcos held a Kapihan forum with the Philippine media.

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During the forum, he said he used his presence at the APEC summit to the maximum by meeting with world leaders as well as business executives. Marcos said the opportunities that a conference like APEC provides should be fully utilized, and that his engagements were meant to find ways to connect with new partners around the world. He expressed hope that those engagements will bring new business and new trade to the betterment of the country's economy.

On the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting, Marcos had pull-aside meetings with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Vietnamese President To Lam, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. The President also held bilateral meetings with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori, and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape.

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Business Meetings with Chinese Firms

On Friday, Marcos led business meetings with Chinese manufacturing company C&U Group, electric vehicle manufacturer BYD Company Limited, and clean-energy technology company Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited. The meetings with the three Chinese firms were part of the Philippine government's push to attract investments in manufacturing, electric vehicles, and renewable energy. The business engagements formed part of the economic diplomacy component of the President's APEC trip.

Marcos arrived in China earlier in the week to attend the APEC Leaders Meeting, which gathered economic leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region. The summit serves as a platform for member economies to discuss trade, investment, and regional cooperation. The President's schedule in Shenzhen combined participation in the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting with a series of bilateral and pull-aside meetings. These side meetings allowed Marcos to discuss bilateral concerns with fellow leaders outside the main summit agenda.

During the Kapihan forum, Marcos stressed that his goal was to make sure the opportunities offered by APEC were fully utilized. He said the engagements were also meant to help the Philippines find ways to work with new partners around the world. The President said he hoped those engagements would bring new business and new trade, which would benefit the Philippine economy. He described the meetings as part of a broader effort to expand the country's economic ties.

Maritime Talks with Vietnam

The trip also included discussions on maritime affairs cooperation between the Philippines and Vietnam, reflecting the range of issues taken up on the sidelines of the summit. The pull-aside meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam was among the engagements highlighted by the Philippine delegation. Marcos also met with leaders from New Zealand and Mexico in separate pull-aside meetings. The bilateral meetings with Chile, Peru, and Papua New Guinea were likewise held on the margins of the APEC gathering.

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The business meetings on Friday with C&U Group, BYD Company Limited, and Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited capped the President's official activities in Shenzhen. C&U Group is a Chinese manufacturing company, BYD is an electric vehicle manufacturer, and Ming Yang is a clean-energy technology company. After the business meetings, Marcos proceeded to Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport for the flight home.

The PR001 departed at 4:13 p.m., with the delegation expected back in Manila at about 6 p.m. The three-day visit was centered on the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders Meeting, which brought together leaders from the Asia-Pacific region. The Philippine delegation used the summit as an opportunity to pursue both government-to-government and business-to-business engagements. Marcos described his participation as an effort to maximize the opportunities presented by the conference.

He said the engagements were intended to open new business and trade opportunities for the Philippines. The return flight marks the end of the President's China trip. He is expected to arrive at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City at about 6 p.m. on Friday.