Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. navigated his dual responsibilities as ASEAN Chair and Philippine leader, strengthening ties with Russia at the 2026 summit and signing key cooperation agreements.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, held in Kazan, Russia, brought together world leaders to discuss enhancing cooperation across economic, political, cultural, and security domains.

At the opening ceremony on June 17, 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the sitting chair of ASEAN for the year, underscoring the significance of the Philippines' leadership role in this meeting. Marcos arrived in Russia with a clear mission: to advance the agenda of the ASEAN-Russia partnership while simultaneously acting as the highest authority in his own country





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ASEAN-Russia Summit Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Vladimir Putin Kazan Declaration Energy Cooperation

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