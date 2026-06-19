Marcos Backs Escudero for Impeachment Trial, Addresses Oil Deal and Cabinet Rumors

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated he has no objection to Senator Francis Escudero potentially presiding over Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial. Marcos also clarified the status of a long-term Russian oil deal and denied plans for a Cabinet revamp, while the DOTr seeks ASEAN support for railway projects.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated that he sees no issue with Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero potentially returning as the presiding officer for the upcoming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte .

This follows a remark from Senator Panfilo Lacson, who indicated that such an arrangement was the consensus among members of the Senate majority bloc. President Marcos dismissed any concerns regarding Escudero's capability for the role, recalling that the previous impeachment proceedings against the Vice President were halted by a Supreme Court ruling that declared the initial complaint unconstitutional. The administration is also navigating complex international energy dynamics.

President Marcos clarified that the Philippines has not yet finalized a long-term oil importation agreement with Russia, citing ongoing geopolitical factors and other complexities in the negotiations. He noted that the country has been acquiring petroleum products from Russia on an ad hoc basis since the global oil crisis, which was triggered by the conflict in the Middle East. Even if that conflict concludes, the government will continue its strategy of securing petroleum from "non-traditional" sources to ensure energy security.

Furthermore, President Marcos addressed persistent rumors of a Cabinet revamp, denying any immediate plans for such a shake-up. His comments came in the context of his intention to appoint individuals who lost in the 2025 elections to government positions. Specifically, he expressed a desire for former Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos to take on a more active role within his administration.

However, the President clarified that this does not equate to the removal of any current Cabinet secretaries, emphasizing continuity. Abalos had resigned as Interior Secretary in October 2024 to run for a Senate seat under the Marcos administration's slate, ultimately finishing in 16th place among the senatorial candidates. In a separate development concerning national infrastructure, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is actively seeking the support of ASEAN member nations for the expansion of the Philippine railway network.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez announced that the government is steadfastly pushing forward with major railway projects and is urging ASEAN partners to continue backing the implementation of these crucial infrastructure initiatives. Key projects highlighted include the North-South Commuter Railway, the Metro Manila Subway Project, and the MRT-7. Secretary Lopez stressed that modern rail systems are indispensable for sustaining economic growth and improving mobility for millions of Filipinos





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Impeachment Trial Francis Escudero Sara Duterte Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Russian Oil Deal Cabinet Revamp Benhur Abalos Department Of Transportation Railway Projects ASEAN

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