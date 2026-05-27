Marcos Awarded Japan's Highest Honor During State Visit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. received the Grand Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum from Japan, the country's highest award. The visit, which includes discussions on security, trade, and maritime issues, marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan.

During the state call, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was awarded the Grand Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, recognized as Japan 's highest and most prestigious honor.

In return, the First Couple conferred the Order of Lakandula with the rank of Supremo or Grand Collar on Emperor Naruhito, while Empress Masako received the Order of Gabriela Silang. Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito, Crown Princess Kiko, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also attended the welcome ceremony. The First Couple later joined the Imperial Couple at the Take-no-Ma, or Imperial Palace Audience Room, for the state call. Palace Press Officer Usec.

Claire Castro emphasized that it is a great honor for Marcos and the entire Philippines to be invited for a state visit by the Japanese government. She said, 'This strengthens the relationship between the two countries. Apart from that, there is much more to discuss, including security, maritime, and economic matters. A lot of these will favor us, our countrymen, especially when it comes to investments and other business transactions.

' She added that this visit will also contribute to the betterment of both the Philippines and Japan. Castro noted that Japan is expected to further strengthen its support for the Philippines amid ongoing tensions in the West Philippine Sea. Marcos and his delegation arrived in Japan on Tuesday for a four-day state visit from May 26 to 29, 2026, at the invitation of the Japanese government.

The visit aims to bolster bilateral cooperation in security, trade, investment, and regional affairs. It coincides with the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan after World War II. The discussions are anticipated to cover a wide range of topics, including economic partnerships, maritime security, and regional stability. The Philippine delegation includes key Cabinet officials who will engage in various meetings with their Japanese counterparts to finalize agreements and explore new avenues for collaboration.

The state visit underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the two nations, built on decades of mutual respect and shared interests. Japan has been a significant partner in the Philippines' development, providing assistance in infrastructure, education, and disaster risk reduction. The ceremonial exchange of orders highlights the symbolic and substantive aspects of the relationship.

The Grand Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum is rarely conferred, and its bestowal on President Marcos signifies Japan's high regard for the Philippines and its leader. During the visit, the leaders are expected to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation, including Japanese investments in Philippine manufacturing, renewable energy, and digital transformation. Maritime security remains a critical topic, given the situation in the West Philippine Sea.

Japan has been a vocal supporter of the Philippines in upholding international law and the freedom of navigation. The two countries are likely to reaffirm their commitment to a rules-based order and explore joint initiatives to ensure regional peace and stability. The First Lady, Liza Araneta-Marcos, also participated in cultural and diplomatic engagements. She and Empress Masako shared a moment during the exchange of orders, highlighting the human dimension of the state visit.

The Philippine delegation will also attend business forums and meet with Japanese investors to promote trade and investment opportunities. The visit is expected to yield several memoranda of understanding in various sectors, further strengthening the bilateral ties. Overall, the state visit marks a significant milestone in Philippine-Japan relations, building on 70 years of diplomatic relations. It demonstrates the enduring partnership and shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous region.

The exchange of honors and the broad agenda for discussions reflect the depth and maturity of the relationship, which continues to evolve in response to new challenges and opportunities





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Marcos Japan State Visit Order Of The Chrysanthemum Philippines-Japan Relations

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