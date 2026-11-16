Marcos says ASEAN embodies kapwa through cooperation at Manila gala dinner

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said ASEAN relations are sustained by cooperation that strengthens peace and opportunity, highlighting the Filipino value of kapwa during the 49th ASEAN Summit gala dinner in Pasay City.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. on Monday said relations among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are sustained through cooperation to strengthen peace and opportunities.

He highlighted the Filipino term kapwa during his opening speech at the gala dinner of the 49th ASEAN Summit. The gala dinner was held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. Marcos said there is something of kapwa in the ASEAN story. He noted that member states remain different nations with their own histories, interests, and aspirations.

Also read Brazilian President Lula Invites Philippine President Marcos Jr. to Visit Brazil

Marcos Emphasizes Shared Peace And Prosperity

ASEAN has never asked us to become less or different from ourselves, Marcos said. He added that the region has learned that the peace of neighbors strengthens one's own peace and that prosperity shared across borders creates opportunity at home. When one part of our region is tested, the effects rarely stop at the national boundary, he said. The President also called for renewed political will and cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

During a press briefing at the International Media Center also in Pasay, Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said the Philippines will showcase its food and artistry during the gala night. It will be really showcasing the food as well as the artistry of the Filipino, Lazaro said. There will be a group of people, excellent and creative people who will definitely be showcasing the Philippines of its best, she added.

Advertisement

The delegates were welcomed with Filipino folk dances in their vibrant attires, as well as the higantes or giant puppets. The event formed part of the 49th ASEAN Summit, which includes the ASEAN-South Korea Summit. Marcos was pictured speaking during the ASEAN-South Korea Summit on November 16, 2026 in Manila. The photo was taken by Ezra Acayan of Pool via REUTERS.

Philippines Showcases Food And Artistry

The gala dinner served as a cultural showcase for the Philippines as host. Folk dances and giant puppets greeted the arriving delegates. Lazaro said the presentation would highlight Filipino creativity and cuisine. She described the performers as excellent and creative people who would show the Philippines at its best.

Marcos used the concept of kapwa to describe the spirit of ASEAN unity. He said the grouping respects the distinct identities of its members while fostering shared peace and prosperity. He stressed that challenges in one part of the region tend to affect others beyond national borders. The President also urged renewed political will and cooperation toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

Manila Hosts 49th ASEAN Summit Events

The 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings are being held in Manila. The ASEAN-South Korea Summit is one of the side events. Leaders and delegates gathered for the gala dinner after the day's meetings. The Philippine government hosted the evening event at the PICC in Pasay City.

Advertisement

Foreign Affairs Secretary Lazaro briefed reporters at the International Media Center in Pasay. She said the gala night would put Filipino food and artistry front and center. She said a group of excellent and creative people would showcase the Philippines at its best. The delegates were welcomed with Filipino folk dances in vibrant attire and higantes or giant puppets.