President Marcos Jr. lands in Shenzhen for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders Meeting, pledging support for open trade while facing protectionist tensions.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos were formally welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan on Wednesday evening in Shenzhen, China. The reception marked the official arrival of the Philippine delegation for the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, establishing the diplomatic tone for the upcoming high-stakes meetings.

The PR001 aircraft carrying the President and his senior delegation landed at the Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They departed from Villamor Air Base in Manila at 3:25 p.m. that same afternoon, signaling a swift transition from regional ASEAN engagements to the broader Asia-Pacific economic forum.

Also read President Marcos Jr Arrives in Shenzhen for APEC Economic Leaders Meeting

APEC Summit Details and Leadership

The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is scheduled to take place from November 18 to 19, preceded by an annual summit of CEOs on November 17 to 18. The gathering unites leaders and their spouses at the APEC summit, a regional forum comprising 21 member economies in the Asia-Pacific. This year's summit operates under the specific theme of Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together.

The event serves as a platform for cultural celebration, friendship, and camaraderie. During the evening, Marcos and First Lady Liza joined their fellow leaders and spouses for a gala dinner and cultural presentation. This initial welcome sets the stage for intensive discussions on economic cooperation and regional stability in the days to follow.

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Trade Stances and Global Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping used his opening speech at the Asia-Pacific summit to urge support for free and open trade. He explicitly expressed opposition to protectionism, stating that member economies must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core. Xi emphasized the need to support free and open trade and investment to maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains.

Xi's remarks followed Washington's announcement of further restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia. The Chinese leader posed rhetorical questions on how the Asia Pacific should respond to a changing world. China has pledged to retaliate against these restrictions, creating a complex backdrop for trade discussions. Western trade partners have criticized China for running annual trade surpluses in excess of $1 trillion through policies that support its manufacturing sector at the expense of its consumers.

President Marcos' Diplomatic Schedule

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is expected to have bilateral meetings with three world leaders on Thursday. These scheduled encounters include Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori, and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape. These meetings represent critical opportunities for the Philippines to strengthen ties with key economic partners in South America and Oceania.

President Marcos Jr. arrived in China ahead of his participation in the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting. With him are First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Finance Secretary Frederick Go, Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque, Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, and Presidential Communications Office Secretary Lino Cayetano. The visit follows the Philippines' hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits from November 15 to 17, 2026.

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Leadership Transition and Caretaker Roles

While President Marcos is in China from November 18 to 20, domestic governance will remain under established supervision. According to Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos, and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III will serve as the country's caretakers. This ensures continuity in national operations while the President engages in international diplomacy.

The high-stakes nature of this summit is underscored by the potential trilateral meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and US President Donald Trump. Putin criticized Western sanctions during the opening addresses. The three men are due to meet on the sidelines on Thursday, potentially discussing Russia's war with Ukraine and the US war in Iran.

Analysts have drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union. That historical event formalized spheres of influence and set the stage for the post-World War Two order. The current meeting could become shorthand for great-power deals imposed on smaller countries, highlighting the significant geopolitical weight of the APEC summit proceedings.