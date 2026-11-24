President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Markus Lacanilao as Maritime Industry Authority administrator and Noreen Bernadette San Luis as the new Land Transportation Office chief, Malacanang announced Tuesday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Land Transportation Office chief Markus Lacanilao as the new Maritime Industry Authority administrator, Malacanang announced Tuesday. Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the appointment recognizes Lacanilao's excellence.

Ang pagtalaga po sa ngayon na si Undersecretary Marcos Lacanilao bilang administrator ng MARINA ay isang pagkilala sa kanyang kagalingan, Castro said in a press briefing. She added that the former LTO chief delivered good work and a strong message against corruption, so the President assigned him a bigger mission. Si dating Usec Markus Lacanilao ay nakapag-deliver ng magandang trabaho at magandang mensahe laban sa korapsyon, so mas malaking mission ang iniatang sa kanya ng Pangulo, she said.

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Former LTO Chief Appointed MARINA Administrator

Lacanilao served as LTO chief since October 2025. Prior to that, he served as Special Envoy on Transnational Crime during the turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court. Noreen Bernadette San Luis, a former city administrator of Naga City, will succeed Lacanilao as the new LTO chief. San Luis, a lawyer and registered nurse, brings extensive agency experience to the role.

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She served as LTO regional director for the Bicol Region from 2012 to 2020, and for Calabarzon from 2020 to 2023. In the private sector, San Luis worked for Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation's North Luzon Expressway as vice president for road safety and quality, environment, safety, and health. She takes over the LTO at a time when the agency faces scrutiny over its operations.

Previous LTO chiefs Vigor Mendoza II and Teofilo Guadiz III both faced issues due to their roles in allowing the continued use of an outdated IT system, resulting in motorists being charged an additional P13.3 billion in fees. Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon earlier assured transport group MANIBELA that dismissed LTO personnel involved in corruption would not be allowed to return to the agency.

New LTO Chief Succeeds Lacanilao Amid Scrutiny

This came after the transport group gathered outside the LTO Central Office to protest the reported plan to replace LTO Assistant Secretary Lacanilao. In Dizon's return as DOTr secretary, he was mandated to shorten queues at the LTO and get rid of fixers, Presidential Communications Secretary Lino Cayetano said. Dizon earlier served as transportation secretary before returning to the post. Jorjette Aquino was also appointed as the new general manager of the Philippine National Railways.

She previously served as an undersecretary of the Presidential Communications Office. The appointments come as the Marcos administration continues to reshuffle officials in the transportation sector. The Palace has yet to release further details on the appointments. The new officials are expected to assume their posts in the coming days.