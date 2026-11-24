President Marcos appoints Ma. Angela Ignacio to lead the Maharlika Investment Corp, succeeding Rafael Consing Jr. as the sovereign wealth fund begins its next strategic phase.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially appointed former Department of Finance Undersecretary Ma. Angela "Angel" Ignacio to serve as the new president and chief executive officer of the Maharlika Investment Corp. The appointment, confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday, marks a significant leadership transition for the state-run firm that manages the Philippines' sovereign wealth fund.

Leadership Transition at Maharlika Investment Corp

Ma. Angela Ignacio succeeds Rafael "Joel" Consing Jr., the founding president and chief executive officer of the Maharlika Investment Corp, following the conclusion of his three-year term on November 23, 2026. Ignacio brings extensive experience to the role, having previously served on the Maharlika Investment Corp Board of Directors as an alternate representative of the Department of Finance. Her appointment places a veteran public finance official and corporate governance specialist at the helm of the institution as it transitions from its foundational setup into its next phase of strategic domestic capital deployment.

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Ignacio's Public Finance and Governance Record

Ma. Angela Ignacio holds a Master's Degree in Applied Finance from the University of Melbourne and a Bachelor's degree in Applied Economics and Management of Financial Institutions from De La Salle University. She is a Certified Finance and Treasury Professional in Australia and a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors in the Philippines. Her career in public service includes serving as Undersecretary heading the Government Corporations and Investments Group, where she oversaw initiatives to strengthen the financial performance of government-owned corporations. She also served as a Governor of the Board of Investments and was appointed Undersecretary at the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs in November 2024.

Financial Standing of the Sovereign Wealth Fund

The Maharlika Investment Corp currently operates with a total capitalization of P75 billion, comprising P50 billion remitted by the Land Bank of the Philippines and P25 billion from the Development Bank of the Philippines. An additional P50 billion remains pending release from the national government as mandated under Republic Act No. 11954, which authorizes an initial capitalization of P125 billion. During the first nine months of 2026, the fund generated P2.41 billion in revenue, with P1.65 billion derived from interest earned on liquid funds awaiting deployment and P756.5 million from active portfolio investments. The net income reached P2.18 billion, while total comprehensive income stood at P2.85 billion.

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Current Investment Portfolio and Strategic Moves

The Maharlika Investment Corp has deployed significant capital into strategic assets, including a P15 billion working-capital loan facility to Petron Corporation and an P8.01 billion investment in port operator Asian Terminals Inc. The investment in Asian Terminals Inc. includes P3.68 billion in additional share payments completed during the first nine months of 2026. Earlier in 2026, the fund completed the assignment of its rights and interests under its Omnibus Loan and Security Agreement with Makilala Mining Company Inc. to Equinaire Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of India's Kiri Industries Limited. This move involved the developer of the Maalinao-Caigutan-Biyog copper-gold project, signaling a shift in the fund's approach to mining sector investments.

Future Outlook for Philippine Sovereign Wealth

With Ma. Angela Ignacio assuming leadership, the Maharlika Investment Corp is poised to expand its strategic domestic capital deployment. Her background in state-owned enterprise reform and investment promotion positions her to oversee the full disbursement of the remaining P50 billion in authorized capital. The fund aims to leverage its strong financial performance and diverse portfolio to support national economic goals. As the Philippines continues to develop its sovereign wealth framework, the leadership of Ma. Angela Ignacio will be critical in maintaining fiscal discipline and maximizing returns for the nation.