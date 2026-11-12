Marcos and Trump to Hold Bilateral Meeting at ASEAN Summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US President Donald Trump will meet bilaterally during the 49th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines on November 17.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is scheduled to hold a significant bilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump during the 49th ASEAN Summit, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs. The diplomatic engagement is confirmed to take place on the sidelines of the summit, marking a key moment for bilateral relations between the two nations.

Bilateral Meeting Scheduled for November 17

DFA Assistant Secretary Dominic Xavier Imperial confirmed the details of the upcoming encounter, stating that the meeting will occur specifically on November 17. Imperial told GMA News Unang Balita that there is indeed a plan for a bilateral discussion between President Marcos and President Trump during this period.

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The two leaders will join other global figures traveling to the Philippines between November 16 and 18. The opening ceremony of the ASEAN Summit is set to take place on November 15, kicking off a series of high-level diplomatic interactions.

Leadership of Key Regional Summits

Beyond the direct engagement with the US President, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has a packed schedule involving multiple regional forums. On November 17, the President will convene the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit alongside the 21st East Asia Summit. These events serve as premier leaders-led forums for dialogue and cooperation.

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These summits focus on strategic, political, and economic issues of common concern and interest in the region. The President will utilize these platforms to facilitate discussions among participating nations regarding shared geopolitical challenges.

ASEAN Chairship Handover to Singapore

The day will culminate with the Closing Ceremony and the formal handover of the ASEAN Chairship to Singapore. This transition marks a significant procedural milestone in the regional organization's annual cycle.

Following the handover, the agenda includes the ASEAN-United States Special Summit. This session is expected to be attended by US President Donald J. Trump, further cementing the importance of the US-Philippines diplomatic calendar during this trip.

Impact on Regional Diplomatic Ties

The Department of Foreign Affairs indicated that President Marcos will hold several other bilateral meetings with visiting world leaders during his stay. These discussions are part of a broader strategy to strengthen international partnerships and address multilateral issues.

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The presence of such high-profile leaders highlights the Philippines' central role in regional diplomacy this November. The coordinated schedule ensures that both bilateral and multilateral objectives are addressed within the compressed timeframe of the summit.