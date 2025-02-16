Marcos Administration Poised for Senate Dominance

Pulse Asia and Octa Research surveys point to a likely victory for the Marcos administration in the upcoming Senate elections. This trend of incumbent administrations dominating Senate elections under the 1987 Constitution is observed, with the exception of 2007.

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. The Marcos administration will likely secure a significant victory in the Senate elections, but a few of Duterte's allies might still manage to secure seats. This pattern of an incumbent administration dominating Senate elections is not new.

Pulse Asia released its survey results on January 18-25 on February 10, while Octa Research and Development shared theirs from January 25-31 the following day. Both surveys indicated a high likelihood of administration candidates winning a majority of the Senate seats. The top contenders, according to both surveys, are Erwin Tulfo, Bong Go, and Tito Sotto, with ratings exceeding 50%.While there's some volatility in the rankings, particularly among the remaining candidates, the dominance of the administration slate is expected. This trend has been observed in previous mid-term Senate elections under the 1987 Constitution, with the only exception being 2007. In most instances, these elections have solidified the power of the incumbent president and their coalition. From 1987 to 2019, the winning presidential coalition consistently secured a majority of the Senate seats up for grabs. The 2007 exception saw a coalition opposed to President Arroyo's administration win a majority of the seats. In contrast, presidential election years often see a less clear-cut majority for the winning presidential candidate's Senate slate. The 1935 Constitution, however, presented a different scenario. In most presidential election years under this constitution, the winning presidential candidate's Senate slate consistently secured a majority of the seats. The possible exception being the 1961 elections. This historical pattern suggests that the Marcos administration is poised to maintain its influence in the Senate through these upcoming elections





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

POLITICS SENATE ELECTION MARCOS ADMINISTRATION DUTERTE ALLIES PULSE ASIA OCTA RESEARCH ELECTION TRENDS

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marcos Jr. Administration Launches 2025 Senate Campaign in Ilocos NorteThe administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas will kick off its political campaign with a rally in Ilocos Norte, the Marcos family's stronghold, marking the start of its senatorial bid for the May 2025 midterm elections. The event is expected to be a major show of force for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration.

Read more »

FULL TEXT: Marcos speech at campaign kickoff for administration coalition Senate betsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urges voters not to pick senatorial candidates who would revert the country to its pro-China, pro-POGO, pro-Tokhang past

Read more »

Marcos Open to Special Session for Duterte Impeachment TrialPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed his openness to calling a special session of Congress to facilitate the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte if the Senate formally requests it. The statement comes after the Senate adjourned its sessions without addressing the impeachment complaint filed by the House of Representatives. Marcos clarified that no such request has been received yet. However, former Senate President Franklin Drilon suggested that Marcos could convene a special session to enable the Senate to function as an impeachment court.

Read more »

Lagdameo Seeks Unity for Marcos Jr.'s Administration in Upcoming ElectionsSpecial Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo is traveling the country to unite political support behind administration candidates in the upcoming elections. Lagdameo met with key officials in Cebu during the Sinulog Festival, emphasizing the importance of unity amidst political divisions. He aims to rally support for President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s slate and ensure continued national progress.

Read more »

Marcos Expresses Eagerness to Work with New US AdministrationPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as US President, expressing his desire to collaborate closely with the new administration. He emphasized the enduring alliance between the Philippines and the United States, highlighting its role in promoting regional prosperity and security. Meanwhile, Filipino-Americans expressed mixed reactions to Trump's return to the Oval Office, while experts urged the Philippines to pursue an independent foreign policy.

Read more »

Marcos Jr. Administration Accused of Prioritizing Pork Barrel in National BudgetPublic finance analyst Zyza Nadine Suzara alleges that nearly 20% of the national budget from 2023 to 2025 has been allocated to pork barrel projects, raising concerns about misallocation of funds amidst pressing economic issues. Suzara criticizes the use of unprogrammed appropriations (UAs) to conceal the true extent of pork barrel spending, highlighting a pattern of deprioritizing strategic programs and projects in favor of electoral favors and personal gain.

Read more »