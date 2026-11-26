The Marcos administration has released 98.7 percent of the P6.793 trillion 2026 national budget by October. Infrastructure agencies receive the largest share as spending rebounds from 2025 scandals.

The Marcos administration has nearly exhausted the release of this year's national budget as of October, with only about 2 percent of the total appropriations yet to be released. Latest data from the Department of Budget and Management's Status of Allotment Releases showed that P6.71 trillion, or 98.7 percent out of the P6.793-trillion General Appropriations Act (GAA), has been released as of October 2026.

Budget Disbursement Mechanics Explained

The release rate is slightly higher than the 98.1 percent recorded in the same period last year. Of the total funds disbursed, P4.14 trillion, or 94.2 percent of the P4.39-trillion adjusted program, went to government agencies and departments. Special Purpose funds totaled P603.72 billion, while Automatic Appropriation releases were P2.22 trillion. About P138.78 billion is already set aside for unprogrammed appropriations (UAs), which are intended to support foreign-assisted projects.

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Top Recipients of Unprogrammed Funds

The biggest recipient of these funds was the Department of Transportation with P82.26 billion, followed by the Department of Public Works and Highways with P42.09 billion. Smaller but notable allocations were released to the Department of Social Welfare and Development at P13.88 billion, OEO-Philippine Competition Commission at P511.03 million, and the Department of Health at P44.08 million. UA is a form of standby appropriation included in the national budget that may be released only when specific conditions are met, such as the availability of excess revenues or proceeds from loans and grants beyond what was assumed in the budget.

Strategic Shift in Fiscal Planning

Unprogrammed appropriations in the 2026 General Appropriations Act have been reduced to P150.9 billion. This figure was previously set at P249.9 billion, which represented 3.68 percent of the National Expenditure Program. The Development Budget Coordination Committee set a P6.43-trillion disbursement goal for this year, which equals 21.1 percent of the country's gross domestic product. This target represents a 7.2-percent growth from 2025's P6.005 trillion baseline.

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Post-Scandal Infrastructure Spending Targets

Government spending had declined in the last semester of 2025 following a massive corruption scandal in infrastructure projects. The government is aiming for an infrastructure spending target of 4.3 percent of the gross domestic product. Based on the General Appropriations Act, this goal translates to P1.3 trillion in targeted infrastructure investments.

Economic Impact and Future Outlook

The rapid disbursement of funds signals a strong commitment to maintaining economic momentum. By allocating the majority of the budget to critical sectors like transportation and public works, the administration aims to stimulate growth. The reduction in unprogrammed appropriations suggests a move toward more predictable and controlled fiscal management. Stakeholders monitor the Department of Budget and Management for further updates on how these funds will be utilized in the coming months.