Marcos adds multiple local holidays in June to mark town founding anniversaries and festivals

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a series of proclamations creating special non‑working days across the Philippines in June,{{{}}} each honoring the founding anniversaries or cultural festivals of municipalities and cities ranging from Pampanga to Caba, La Union.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a series of proclamations this Saturday that add a number of local holidays to the Philippine calendar for June. The measures aim to honour the founding anniversaries and cultural festivals of towns and cities across the archipelago, giving residents a day off work to celebrate their heritage.

Under Proclamation 1293, June 15 becomes a special non‑working day in Pampanga, marking the 35th anniversary of the catastrophic Mt. Pinatubo eruption. A separate proclamation, 1294, also designates June 15 as a holiday in Buguey, Cagayan, where locals will commemorate the municipality's 430th founding anniversary.

The President's agenda continued with Proclamations 1295 through 1301, which all set June 16 as a special non‑working day for a cluster of communities: Dumalinao in Zamboanga del Sur, Pamplona in Negros Oriental, Pili in Camarines Sur, La Trinidad in Benguet, Ilagan City, Molave in Zamboanga del Sur, and San Miguel in Surigao del Sur. Each locality will observe its own historic milestone - Dumalinao will mark 70 years since its establishment, Pamplona and Pili will celebrate 76 and 71 years respectively, while Ilagan City will honour its charter anniversary.

La Trinidad, Molave and San Miguel will likewise commemorate the dates of their original foundations. Further holidays were announced for the latter half of the month. Proclamation 1302 makes June 17 a non‑working day in Bindoy, Negros Oriental, in recognition of that town's charter anniversary. The following day, June 18, is set aside for Barlig, Mountain Province, under Proclamation 1303, to celebrate its 60th founding anniversary.

June 20 will see two municipalities - Lipa in Batangas and Guinayangan in Quezon - enjoy a day off under Proclamations 1304 and 1305 for their respective founding anniversaries. The schedule proceeds with June 22 in Socorro, Oriental Mindoro (Proclamation 1306) and June 23 in Batac, Ilocos Norte (Proclamation 1307), marking each community's founding or charter milestones.

The final set of holidays for the month includes June 24, declared a special non‑working day in Masbate and Caba, La Union, under Proclamations 1308 and 1309, for the Bagat‑Dagat Festival and Caba's founding anniversary. Lastly, Proclamations 1310 and 1311 designate June 25 as a holiday in Calanasan, Apayao and Sabangan, Mountain Province, allowing residents to celebrate the anniversaries of their municipalities.

These declarations reflect the administration's effort to recognise local history and cultural identity while providing citizens with additional rest days during the summer period





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Philippines Local Holidays Founding Anniversaries Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Cultural Festivals

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