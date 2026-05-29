Marcos Addresses Japanese Parliament, Celebrates 70 Years of Transformed Philippines-Japan Relations

In a landmark speech before Japan's National Diet, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. traced the historic journey of Philippines-Japan relations from post-war reconciliation to a modern strategic partnership. He highlighted mutual trust, shared democratic values, and cooperation in security, maritime domains, and technology as pillars of the alliance, while reaffirming commitment to international law and peace in the Indo-Pacific.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addressed a joint session of Japan 's National Diet in Tokyo on May 28, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the long-standing relationship between the two nations.

His speech, delivered during a four-day state visit, highlighted the evolution of Philippines-Japan ties from post-war reconciliation to a robust partnership grounded in mutual trust and shared strategic interests. Marcos underscored that seventy years after the normalization of diplomatic relations in 1956, the bond has matured beyond economic cooperation to encompass security, maritime, defense, and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and space.

He emphasized the importance of upholding international law, particularly in the South China Sea, and praised Japan's continuous support for peace and development in Mindanao. The address, a privilege not granted to all foreign leaders, reflects the deepening strategic alignment between the two democracies amid a complex Indo-Pacific landscape





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Philippines Japan Ferdinand Marcos Jr. National Diet Diplomatic Relations South China Sea Maritime Security Economic Partnership Strategic Cooperation Indo-Pacific

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