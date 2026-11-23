Former Purefoods teammates Marc Pingris and Paul Artadi share emotional memories of Peter June Simon following his passing, highlighting his basketball legacy and humanitarian work.

The death of Peter June Simon last Friday has left a profound void in the Philippines professional basketball community, particularly for his former teammates Marc Pingris and Paul Artadi. Beyond the statistics and championships, Simon's passing represents the loss of a deeply cherished friend who forged bonds extending far beyond the hardwood. Pingris and Artadi recently opened up about their shared history with Simon, painting a picture of a man whose impact was felt both on the court and in the lives of others.

Basketball Chemistry And The Grand Slam

Marc Pingris, a central figure in the Purefoods franchise, reflected on the unparalleled chemistry he shared with Peter June Simon and James Yap during their playing days. The trio, known as the Big Three, was instrumental in steering Purefoods to a historic Grand Slam in 2014. This achievement involved winning three major titles within the same year: the 2014 Philippine Cup, the 2014 Commissioner's Cup, and the 2014 Governors' Cup. Pingris noted that the difficulty of securing a single championship made their collective success feel almost unbelievable to them at the time.

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"Maganda 'yung chemistry namin, especially sa aming tatlo nila James," Pingris stated in an interview with Kapuso Mo Jessica Sojo. He recalled the sentiment shared among the three players, noting that they never anticipated achieving such a monumental feat because winning even one championship was so notoriously difficult in the league. Their synergy was not just tactical but deeply personal, allowing them to overcome significant obstacles to dominate the season.

PBA Motoclub And Humanitarian Work

Paul Artadi shared emotional memories that extended beyond their professional careers, focusing on the camaraderie formed after their retirement from the PBA. Artadi highlighted Simon's generosity and his commitment to community service through the PBA Motoclub. This organization's mission was to travel globally to bring joy and support to Overseas Filipino Workers. Simon played an active role in these humanitarian efforts, using his platform to connect with Filipinos abroad and alleviate their struggles through these goodwill trips.

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Artadi described Simon as extremely generous, recalling how the group came together at the PBA Motoclub after their days as active players were over. The work involved extensive travel, with the team going around the world to visit and uplift OFWs. This period of their lives demonstrated Simon's character outside of basketball, showing a dedication to helping others that remained consistent throughout his life. His ability to balance fame with genuine service left a lasting impression on his peers.

Rookie Days And Professional Dedication

Reflecting on their early careers, Artadi remembered entering the PBA as rookies in 2004 alongside Peter June Simon. Artadi noted that rookie years are often uncertain, as players face stiff competition and do not know if they will last long in the league. Despite the challenges of limited playing time, Simon displayed an unwavering work ethic. Artadi emphasized that even when Simon was on the bench or not utilized by coaches, he maintained his hard work and dedication to the game.

Simon was known by two prominent monikers that reflected his playing style and impact: the Scoring Apostle and the Super Sub. These titles underscored his ability to perform when called upon, regardless of his position on the court. Artadi's recollections highlight a player who remained professional and diligent, never taking lack of playing time personally. This resilience and consistent effort defined Simon's career and earned him the respect of teammates like Artadi, who admired his approach to the sport.

Lasting Legacy And Teammate Tributes

The tributes from Marc Pingris and Paul Artadi serve as a testament to Peter June Simon's multifaceted legacy. His contributions to the Purefoods franchise through his pivotal role in the 2014 Grand Slam stand as a historic achievement in Philippine basketball. Simultaneously, his personal kindness and humanitarian efforts with the PBA Motoclub reveal a deeper layer of his character that resonated with those who knew him off the court. His passing leaves a gap that his former teammates continue to process and honor.

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Social media and fan communities across the Philippines have also rallied to remember Simon, but his close friends offer a unique glimpse into the man behind the public persona. The stories shared by Pingris and Artadi emphasize that Simon was not just a player but a friend who enriched the lives of those around him. His legacy will continue to inspire current and future generations of athletes who value teamwork, humility, and service as much as they value victory.