A Marawi Regional Trial Court issued an arrest warrant against lawyer Levito Baligod and 18 others for cyber libel, with bail set at P30,000 each. Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said he filed the complaint, while Baligod has yet to respond to requests for comment.

A Marawi Regional Trial Court has issued an arrest warrant against lawyer Levito Baligod and 18 other respondents in connection with a cyber libel case, with bail fixed at P30,000 each.

The respondents were ordered to appear before presiding judge Samina Sampaco Macabando-Usman of Marawi RTC-Branch 8 over the charges lodged against them. The bail for the release of the accused in this case is fixed at P30,000.00 each for CYBER LIBEL, the warrant read.

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Lawyer Represents Alleged Flood Scam Bodyguards

Baligod is the counsel for the 18 men who introduced themselves as bodyguards of former congressman and alleged flood control scam mastermind Zaldy Co. The group had claimed to have delivered suitcases full of cash to several politicians and personalities upon Co's instructions. Several of the respondents in the Marawi arrest warrant have also been named in previous news reports as the ex-bodyguards.

Separately, Baligod and four ex-bodyguards of Zaldy Co have posted bail, according to a related development in the case. The Department of Justice previously filed cyberlibel raps against Baligod and 18 ex-bodyguards in four National Capital Region courts. No individual was named as the complainant in the warrant, as The People of the Philippines was indicated as the plaintiff.

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However, Lanao del Sur 1st District Representative Zia Alonto Adiong later issued a statement saying that he had filed a case against Baligod and the others. Napakadali po para sa iilan ang gumawa ng istorya online, ito po ang nag-udyok sa akin upang magsampa ng kasong cyber libel, Adiong said. Hindi po tama na basta-basta na lamang magparatang ng kasinungalingan laban sa kapuwa, lalo na kung ang layunin ay manira at magdulot ng kaguluhan sa isip ng publiko, he added.

Congressman Adiong Files Cyber Libel Case Online

In English, Adiong said it is so easy to fabricate a story online, and this is what prompted him to file a cyber libel case. He said it is not right that they will just make accusations and lies against others, especially if the purpose is to smear the reputation of others and cause chaos in the mind of the public. Adiong said he supports free speech, but said there is a difference if the purpose is to besmirch someone.

Libel and are is not part of legitimate forms of expression, Adiong asserted, as it is already outside of the law. GMA News Online has reached out to Baligod regarding the charges, but he has yet to respond as of posting time. The case stems from statements made online by Baligod and the former bodyguards of Zaldy Co, who is described as an alleged flood control scam mastermind.

The arrest order covers Baligod and 18 others, all of whom face cyber libel charges before Marawi RTC-Branch 8. Each accused may secure temporary liberty by posting bail of P30,000, according to the warrant signed by Judge Macabando-Usman. The complainant's identity was not stated in the warrant itself, which listed the State as the plaintiff in the criminal action.

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Online Fabrication Lies Outside Legitimate Expression

Adiong, however, came forward after the warrant was issued to confirm that he was the one who filed the cyber libel complaint against Baligod and the other respondents. His statement mixed Filipino and English, stressing that online fabrication and false accusations should not be treated as protected expression. He maintained that he respects free speech but drew a line at statements meant to destroy reputations and mislead the public.

The respondents have figured in earlier news reports about suitcases of cash allegedly delivered to politicians and personalities on Co's orders. Baligod serves as counsel for the 18 men who claimed to be Co's bodyguards in those earlier accounts. The Marawi warrant adds to the legal pressure on Baligod and the ex-bodyguards, who already face cyberlibel cases filed by the DOJ in four NCR courts.

The posting of bail by Baligod and four ex-bodyguards was reported as a related development, though the warrant still covers all 19 accused. Efforts to get Baligod's side have so far been unsuccessful, as he had yet to respond as of posting time.