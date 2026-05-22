Mar Ecolowon Over TNT in PBA Commissioner's Cup Semifinal Game

In a closely-contested game, Meralco defeated TNT, 87-76, to even their series at 1-1.

Meralco defeated TNT , 87-76, to even their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal series at 1-1 on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena. TNT played without import Bol Bol after he exited late in the first quarter with a suspected partial tear of the Achilles tendon in his left foot.

Despite taking a 22-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Tropang 5G struggled after Bol’s exit as Meralco gradually took control. The Bolts cut the deficit to 40-35 by halftime before pulling away in the second half, particularly in the fourth quarter where they outscored TNT, 30-19, to secure the win





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TNT Bol Bol Achilles Tendon Meralco Mall Of Asia Arena

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