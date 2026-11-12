Mapua beats Lyceum 83-68 in NCAA Season 102 play-in, advances to quarterfinals vs Letran

Mapua University eliminated Lyceum 83-68 in the NCAA Season 102 men's basketball play-in round, advancing to a quarterfinal matchup against twice-to-beat Letran. Ivan Lazarte scored 25 points to lead the Cardinals.

Mapua University eliminated Lyceum of the Philippines University, 83-68, in the NCAA Season 102 men's basketball play-in round on Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

With the victory, the Cardinals advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will face twice-to-beat Colegio de San Juan de Letran on Tuesday. The game was played on Nov. 12, 2026. Mapua had a strong first half, outscoring Lyceum 24-14 in the first period before taking a 48-33 lead by halftime. Ivan Lazarte scored 21 of Mapua's first-half output.

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Mapua Advances To Quarterfinals Against Letran

Mapua finished the preliminary round with a 6-6 record in Group A and carried the twice-to-beat bonus in the play-in. Lyceum finished at the bottom of the group standings with a 4-8 record and headed to an early vacation after the loss. The Cardinals need to beat Letran twice in the quarterfinals to book a semifinals seat. Mapua won over the Knights during the crossover round, 69-67, last Oct. 12.

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Lazarte led the Cardinals with a career-high 25 points. He shot 90 percent from the field in the game. Russel Liwanag added 15 points, Cyrus Cuenco had 13, and Jamal Diaz contributed 11 points. Other Mapua scorers were Concepcion with 9, Ryan with 4, M. Nitura with 2, L. Nitura with 2, and Igliane with 2.

Timbol, Mendoza, Dones, and Razon were held scoreless. No time to relax, no time to celebrate; we are focused on the next round, said Lazarte, who shot 90 percent from the field in the game. Graduating Lyceum players McClaude Guadana and Renz Villegas were seen teary eyed after the match as they concluded their collegiate basketball career. Guadana had 15 points and Villegas had 12 points.

Rubico Scores Eleven Points For Lyceum

Matthew Rubico had 11 points to cap his first season with the league. Other Lyceum scorers were Daileg with 8, Penafiel with 7, Ondoa with 4, Aurigue with 3, Manuel with 3, Nocum with 2, Matienzo with 1, Caduyac with 1, and Pallingayan with 1. Cardinas and Fuentes were scoreless.

Meanwhile, the Arellano Braves advanced to the quarterfinals after dispatching San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 82-77. The LPU Junior Pirates forced a do-or-die after outlasting the San Beda Red Cubs, 68-67.