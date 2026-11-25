JG Summit Holdings Inc.'s Lance Gokongwei and PHINMA Corp.'s Chito Salazar received the 2026 Management Persons of the Year honor from the Management Association of the Philippines for their leadership excellence.

The Management Association of the Philippines officially recognized two prominent business leaders as the 2026 Management Persons of the Year during a ceremony held on November 23, 2026. JG Summit Holdings Inc.

President and CEO Lance Gokongwei and PHINMA Corp. President and COO Chito Salazar received the prestigious titles amid ongoing economic headwinds affecting the country and its businesses. The awarding took place at Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City, coinciding with the association's annual general membership meeting.

JG Summit Holdings Inc. Leadership Excellence Recognized

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Lance Gokongwei, representing JG Summit Holdings Inc., was selected for his exceptional management and leadership skills that have elevated the Gokongwei group to new heights. The Management Person of the Year Judging Committee Chair, Amando Tetangco, cited Gokongwei's strategic direction in building Universal Robina Corp. into one of the largest consumer food and beverage product companies in the country. The company has successfully expanded its operations into neighboring Southeast Asian countries, demonstrating significant international growth.

Beyond corporate expansion, Gokongwei's contributions to national development were highly valued by the awarding body. His efforts in pioneering budget travel through Cebu Pacific provided affordable airfares to many Filipinos, enabling them to travel and see the world. This initiative fulfilled dreams for countless citizens while establishing a leading airline in the Philippines. Additionally, his companies have advanced education through the Gokongwei Brother's Foundation and promoted financial inclusion via GoTyme Bank.

These combined efforts have generated substantial contributions to job creation and income generation, shaping national values through integrity and professional leadership. During the ceremony, Gokongwei dedicated the award to his colleagues, his father, his wife, his children, his elder sister Robina, and the rest of his family. He shared lessons from his father, John Gokongwei Jr., who started by peddling soaps, candles, and threads in the streets before establishing the Gokongwei Group.

PHINMA Corp. Management Achievements Honored

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Chito Salazar, serving as the President and COO of PHINMA Corp., was also honored with the 2026 Management Person of the Year title. The rigorous judging process evaluated both leaders on criteria including leadership, integrity, contributions to nation-building, values formation, and adherence to high standards of business and management. Salazar's recognition highlights his effective management practices and contributions to his organization's success.

The award ceremony was led by Management Association of the Philippines 2026 President Donald Lim, who presented the trophies to the awardees. Since the establishment of the recognition program in 1967, MAP has awarded 51 individuals, including members and non-members. Last year's honoree was Hans Sy, continuing the tradition of recognizing outstanding management professionals in the Philippine business community.

Core Values and Future Business Directions

Gokongwei emphasized the core family values of Grist, which stands for growth, resilience, integrity, stewardship, and trust. These principles fuel the group's operations today, with a focus on putting the long-term interests of the Group at all times. He noted that his job was not simply to look after the businesses that had started but to bring them to their next level of growth, inspired by an unrelenting commitment to provide customers with better choices.

The merging of entrepreneurship and management lies at the heart of these initiatives. Gokongwei explained that entrepreneurship creates possibilities, while management enables those possibilities to take root, thrive, and endure. Whether in air travel, banking, health care, or everyday essentials, the group consistently asks how to make life better and more affordable for more Filipinos. This approach ensures shared success with stakeholders while maintaining high standards of business integrity.