Manila Water Maynilad Schedule November Water Interruptions Metro Manila

Manila Water and Maynilad Water Services announce scheduled water interruptions across Metro Manila, Rizal, and Cavite from November 9 to 15 for maintenance and leak localization.

Residents across Metro Manila, Rizal, and Cavite must prepare for significant water supply disruptions as Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. released detailed schedules for November 9 through 15. These interruptions are necessary to facilitate critical interconnection works, pipe realignments, and leak localization efforts throughout the Greater Manila Area. Affected households and businesses are urged to store sufficient water reserves and plan their daily activities around the specified outage windows announced by the two major water concessionaires.

Manila Water Maintenance Schedule Details

Manila Water announced that Quezon City residents in Brgy. Bagumbuhay will experience complete water loss on November 10 and 11 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. This disruption is caused by interconnection works at the intersection of Aurora Boulevard and Anonas Street. Simultaneously, parts of Brgy. San Juan in Cainta, Rizal, will face outages on the same dates and times due to line meter replacements along Don Celso Tuazon Street near Ortigas Avenue Extension.

Also read Angelina Jolie to Speak at 2026 ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit in Manila on November 11

Further service interruptions in Rizal affect portions of Brgy. San Juan in Cainta, as well as areas in Brgy. Sta. Ana and Brgy. San Juan in Taytay on November 10 and 11 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. These outages result from valve insertions in the water system along Eastbank Floodway. Additionally, sections of Brgy. San Vicente and Sto. Nino in Angono will face interruptions on November 11 and 12 during the same hours for step testing to detect potential leaks near E. Rodriguez and M.L. Quezon Avenues.

Maynilad Outages in Metro Manila Cities

Maynilad Water Services confirmed that parts of Brgy. 176 will have no water from November 9 to 13 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. due to leak localization activities along Old Zabarte Road, Dutong Street, and General Luis near Torres. In Caloocan City, some portions of Brgy. 120 will experience interruptions on November 9 and 10 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. because of pipe realignment works at Rizal Avenue near 2nd Street.

Advertisement

More Caloocan areas, including Brgy. 170, and Quezon City zones in Brgy. Nagkaisang Nayon and Brgy. San Agustin, will face outages on November 10 and 11 between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. due to leak localization. Other Quezon City barangays such as Bagbag, San Bartolome, Sauyo, and Talipapa will also face interruptions on November 10 and 11 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for similar maintenance tasks.

Las Piñas City residents in Brgy. Manuyo Dos, Parañaque City in La Huerta, Moonwalk, San Dionisio, San Isidro, and Sto. Niño, and Pasay City in Brgy. 199 and Brgy. 200 will face outages on November 10 and 11 from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. for steel pipe realignment. Extended outages affect Las Piñas villages of Almanza Uno, Pilar, Talon Uno, Talon Dos, and Talon Singko on November 12 between 12:01 a.m. and 4 a.m. for maintenance at the Poblacion water treatment plant.

Extended Outages in Cavite and Manila Districts

Muntinlupa City residents in Alabang, Bayanan, Poblacion, Putatan, and Tunasan will face outages on November 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. due to maintenance at the Poblacion water treatment plant. Parañaque City villages of BF Homes, Marcelo Green, San Antonio, and San Isidro will also face outages on November 12 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the same reason. Manila City residents in various barangacks including 51, 246, 348, and others will face interruptions on November 10 and 11 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. for network maintenance at Road 2 near V. Mapa.

Large swathes of Manila, including barangacks numbered 1 through 20, 25, 26, and many others up to 666, will face outages on November 12 and 13 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for leak localization. In Cavite, Imus City areas like Anabu I-C, Bayan Luma I, Bukandala III, and Tanzang Luma VI will face daily outages from November 9 to 15 between 5 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. due to Patindig Araw pumping station limitations. Other Cavite villages including Anabu I-B, Anabu I-D, and Anabu II-A to II-D will face outages on November 9 to 14 between 6 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.