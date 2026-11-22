Manila Water Company Inc and Maynilad Water Services Inc announce scheduled water interruptions across Metro Manila from November 23 to 28 for maintenance and leak detection.

Manila Water Company Inc and Maynilad Water Services Inc have announced a series of scheduled water interruption s affecting residential and commercial areas across Metro Manila, Rizal, and Cavite. These disruptions are necessary to facilitate critical maintenance work s, leak detection protocols, and infrastructure upgrades throughout the region. The water service providers issued this update on Sunday to allow residents and businesses to prepare for the temporary loss of water supply during the specified windows.

Manila Water Maintenance Schedule Details

Manila Water Company Inc detailed its operational timeline starting on November 23, when parts of Brgy. Tumana in Marikina City will experience water interruptions from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. due to zero pressure testing works at D. Mariano St. intended to detect leaks. Subsequently, villages of Concepcion Uno, Concepcion Dos, and Marikina Heights in Marikina City will have no water on November 24 and 25 during the same 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. window because of zero pressure testing activities at the intersection of Bayan-Bayanan and Gen. Ordonez.

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Further disruptions in Marikina and adjacent cities will occur later in the week. Some places in Brgy. Culiat, Quezon City will face water interruptions on November 25 and 26 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. as a result of installing a valve in the water system at Cenacle Drive. Additionally, portions of Brgy. Laging Handa will have no water on November 26 and 27 between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. due to line meter replacement activities along Sct. Tobias cor. Lozano.

Service interruptions will also impact Brgy. Pasong Tamo on November 26 and 27 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. because of valve replacement works at Himlayan Road. In Rizal, specific areas require attention earlier in the week. Some areas in the villages of San Jose and Calawis in Antipolo City, along with portions of Brgy. Pinugay in Baras, will have water service interruptions on November 23 and 24 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. due to energization activities along Marcos highway.

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Other Rizal locations will face outages later. Some parts of Brgy. Dela Paz in Antipolo City will have no water on November 24 and 25 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. due to cross-over activities in a water system along NHA cor. Mangga to check on water condition. Meanwhile, some places in Brgy San Juan in Sta. Ana, Cainta, and portions of Brgy San Juan in Taytay will experience interruptions on November 24 and 25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. because of zero pressure testing activities along Eastbank Road.

Maynilad Water Services Maintenance Operations

Maynilad Water Services Inc announced extensive maintenance activities affecting several cities in Metro Manila, primarily on November 24 and 25. Several areas in villages 176, 178, 179, 180, 182, 183, and 185 in Caloocan City, along with Greater Largo and Pasong Putik in Quezon City, will have no water from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to facility maintenance at the La Mesa North A Annex Pumping Station. This facility is critical to the region's water distribution network.

Further disruptions in Quezon City will occur in villages Bagong Silangan, Batasan Hills, Holy Spirit, and Old Balara. These areas will face service interruptions from November 24 to 25 between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m. because of network maintenance work at Filinvest Road cor. Mt. Fairweather. Early in the week, some locations in Brgy. Talipapa, Quezon City, and portions of Brgy. Ugong, Valenzuela City, will have water service interruptions on November 23 and 24 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to network maintenance work.

Maintenanace will also affect areas served by the Mindanao Booster Pump. Sections in Sauyo and Talipapa will have water interruptions on November 27 and 28 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to network maintenance activities at this facility. A broader scope of impact is scheduled for November 25 and 26, when villages including Bagbag, Bagong Silangan, Commonwealth, Greater Fairview, Gulod, Holy Spirit, Payatas, San Bartolome, Sauyo, Sta. Lucia, Sta. Monica, and Talipapa will face interruptions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to facility maintenance works at the La Mesa North C Annex pumping station.

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Impacts on Navotas, Malabon, and Surrounding Cities

Major interruptions are scheduled for Navotas City and Malabon City from November 23 to 24. Various locations in Navotas City, including Bagumbayan North, Bagumbayan South, Daanghari, Navotas East, Navotas West, San Jose, San Roque, Sipac-Almacen, Tangos North, Tangos South, Tanza 1, and Tanza 2, will have no water from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. This is due to valve replacement works in a water system at M.H. Del Pilar cor. Gov. Pascual. Malabon City will also be affected, with residents in Acacia, Baritan, Bayan-Bayanan, Catmon, Concepcion, Dampalit, Flores, Hulong Duhat, Ibaba, Marulas, Maysilo, Muzon, Niugan, Panghulo, Potrero, San Agustin, Santolan, Tanong, Tinajeros, Tonsuya, and Tugatog losing water service during the same window.

Pasay City will experience significant disruptions later in the week. Several areas in villages 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 51, 52, 53, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 80 to 138, 140, 141, 142, 143, 181, 182, 183, 184, and 185 will have water interruptions on November 25 and 26 from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. These outages are due to leak localization activities at the intersections of Estrada cor. Espiritu and F. Torres cor. Espiritu.

Parañaque City will also see impacts, with places in Merville and Moonwalk experiencing water interruptions during the specified periods. Residents and business owners in these affected zones are advised to store sufficient water for daily needs during the announced windows. The water service providers emphasized that these works are essential for maintaining the integrity and pressure of the water distribution systems across the metropolitan area.